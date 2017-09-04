Legal and Public N0tices for the week of September 4, 2017

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, James E. Bay and Kimberly C. Bay executed a Deed of Trust to National City Mortgage a division of National City Bank, Lender and John O. Rhea, Trustee(s), which was dated December 11, 2007 and recorded on December 18, 2007 in Instrument No. 200712180047892, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, PNC Bank, National Association, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on September 14, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in District Number Six (6) of Knox County, Tennessee, and without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known and designated as all of Lot 26, of the SANDER’S CROSSING Subdivision, as the same appears of record in Map Cabinet M, Slide 274D, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which Map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description.

BEING the same property conveyed to James E. Bay and Kimberley C. Bay, Husband and Wife, by Deed dated May 25,2004, of record at Instrument No. 200405260108590, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

The undersigned, spouse of Grantor, joins herein solely for the purpose of consenting to this Deed of Trust, and releasing and conveying to the Trustee, any and all rights, title, and interest the undersigned may have in the property, whether arising by virtue of marriage or otherwise, and any and all rights, liabilities or obligations stated in Note and Deed of Trust.

Parcel ID Number: 104MG026

Address/Description: 1204 Hearthstone Lane, Knoxville, TN 37923.

Current Owner(s): JAMES E. BAY and wife KIMBERLEY C. BAY.

Other Interested Party(ies): Citibank, N.A. and Beneficial Tennessee Inc..

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 17-11302 FC01

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, David C. Collins executed a Deed of Trust to Real Estate Finance Group, Lender and John O. Rhea, Trustee(s), which was dated November 30, 2006 and recorded on December 5, 2006 in Instrument No. 200612050046952, and subsequently as modified by a Loan Modification Agreement dated April 8, 2015 and recorded on May 22, 2017 in Instrument No. 201505220063581 Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, PNC Bank, National Association, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on September 14, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in District Number Five (5) of Knox County, Tennessee, and within the 43rd Ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known and designated as Lot 3, Block A, Logan Court, a subdivision to Knox County, Tennessee, as shown by map of said subdivision, of record in Map Cabinet L, Slot 187B, in the records of the Knox County Register’s Office, said lot being more particularly bounded and described as shown by map aforesaid, to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description and as shown by survey of Batson, Himes & Norvell, dated March 10, 1989.

The above description is the same as the previous deed of record, no boundary survey having been made at the time of this conveyance.

BEING the same property conveyed to First Party, by Warranty Deed dated November 29, 2006, recorded as Instrument No. 200612050046951, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

THIS CONVEYANCE is made subject to any and all applicable restrictions, easements and building setback lines as are shown recorded in the Knox County Register’s Office and further to any matter and/or condition which would be disclosed by a current, accurate survey or inspection of the property herein described.

Parcel ID Number: 080NK-003

Address/Description: 4608 Baverton Court, Knoxville, TN 37921.

Current Owner(s): David C. Collins.

Other Interested Party(ies): First Tennessee Bank National Association; ABA Funding Solutions, LLC; and Citifinancial, Inc..

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 17-08759 FC02

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on September 19, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by SAM LOVE, to BROADWAY TITLE, INC, Trustee, on May 10, 2013, as Instrument No. 201305160075427 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Live Well Financial, Inc.

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

082KT-017.00

2625 Parkview Avenue Knoxville, TN 37914

SITUATED, LYING and BEING in District One (1) of Knox County, Tennessee, and within the 14th Ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known and designated as all of Lot 10, in block KK, in the COLD SPRINGS ADDITION, as same appears of record in Map Book 3, Page 106 in the Register of Deeds Office for Knox County, Tennessee, and being more particularly bounded and described as follows:

BEGINNING at an iron pin in the Northwestern line of Parkview Avenue, said point of beginning being located 300 feet in a Southwesterly direction from the point of intersection wherein the Northwestern line of Parkview Avenue intersects with the Southwestern line of Harrison Street, and also corner to Lot 11 of said Addition; thence in a Northwestern direction along the dividing line between Lots 10 and 11 in said Block of said Addition 120 feet to an iron pin in the Southern line of an alley; thence along the line of said alley in Southwesterly direction 50 feet to an iron pin corner to Lot 9 for said Block in said Addition; thence along the dividing line of Lots 9 and 10 of said Block of said Addition in a Southeasterly direction 120 feet to an iron pin in the Northwestern line of Parkview Avenue; thence in a Northeasterly direction along said line 50 feet to the point of BEGINNING, as shown by survey of G.T. Trotter, Jr., dated June 14, 1963, and being improved with dwelling bearing street number 2625 Parkview Avenue.

BEING the same property conveyed to SAM LOVE, JR., Deed dated January 5, 1998, recorded August 6, 1988 and shown of record in Deed book 2295, Page 846 in the Register`s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

THIS CONVEYANCE is subject to any and all restrictions, easements, setback lines, conditions, plat of record, and encumbrances of record in the Register`s Office for the aforesaid county.

Tax ID: 082K T 017

Current Owner(s) of Property: SAM LOVE

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 2625 Parkview Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37914, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-000181-220

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on September 28, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by HELAL ZIADEH AND FIDAH ZIADEH, to Meridian Title & Escrow, LLC, Trustee, on May 31, 2007, as Instrument No. 200706070100611 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: OWB REO, LLC

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATED in District Seven (7) of Knox County, Tennessee, and within the 33rd Ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being more fully described as follows:

BEGINNING at an iron pin on the Northern side of Washington Pike at the Southwest corner of property now or formerly belonging to Richards; thence South 52 deg. 08 min. West, with the northern line of Washington Pike, 90 feet to a stake; thence North 37 deg. 52 min. West 163 feet to a stake; thence in an Easterly direction 90 feet or more to a stake which is in the line between the property now or formerly belonging to R.D. Powers and the property now or formerly belonging to Richards and which is 150 feet northwardly from the Northern line of Washington Pike; thence South 37 deg. 52 min. East, 150 feet to the point of BEGINNING.

Being the same property conveyed to HELAL ZIADEH, MARRIED by virtue of a deed from MICHEAL C. MILLER, TRUSTEE FOR THE BENEFIT OF MILDRED J. MILLER, dated May 30, 2002 and recorded in the Register of Deeds` Office for Knox County, Tennessee in Instrument Number 200206030099400.

THIS PROPERTY IS SUBJECT to all applicable easements, permissive use agreements and restrictions of record in the Knox County Register of Deeds` Office. Also conveyed are all rights in and to any and all applicable easements and permissive use agreements of record at the Register of Deeds Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Tax ID: 070JA-047

Current Owner(s) of Property: HELAL ZIADEH AND FIDAH ZIADEH

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 3081 Washington Pike, Knoxville, TN 37917, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-000012-515

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on September 19, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by MARY ENGLAND, to FIRST CHOICE SETTLEMENT, LLC, Trustee, on April 30, 2012, as Instrument No. 201205300067402 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: FINANCE OF AMERICA REVERSE LLC

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Knox, State of Tennessee, and is described as follows:

Beginning on an iron pin in the Northeast right of way line of Jim Wolfe Road, said iron pin being distant 904 foot in a southeast direction from the intersection of the Northeast right of way line of Jim Wolfe Road and the center line of Clement Road, said iron pin also being distance 793 feet in a Southeast direction from the corner of the England property; Thence with a line severing the herein described property from remaining property of grantors, the following three courses and distances: (1) North 57 deg. 57 min. 38 sec. East 200.00 feet to on iron pin; (2) South 37 deg. 38 min. 47 sec. East 361.08 feet to an iron pin; and (3) South 63 deg. 28 min. 33 sec. West 201.69 feet to an iron pin in the Northeast right of way line of Jim Wolfe Road; Thence with said right of way line of Jim Wolfe Road, the following two courses end distances: (1) North 38 deg. 48 min. 22 sec. West 270.90 feet to an iron pin, end (2) North 34 deg. 08 min. 15 sec. West 71.00 feet to the point of beginning, containing 1.618 acres, as shown on survey by Eddy R. Garrett, surveyor, dated August 22, 1991.

For info only: Premises known as 7840 Jim Wolfe Road Corryton, TN 37721

Parcel ID: 006 04101

Tax ID: 006-04101

Current Owner(s) of Property: MARY ENGLAND

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 7840 Jim Wolfe Road, Corryton, TN 37721, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-000184-220

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Mary Katherine Franklin and Jack L. Franklin executed a Deed of Trust to Wells Fargo Financial Tennessee 1, LLC, Lender and Brandon G. Polito, Trustee(s), which was dated August 7, 2008 and recorded on August 21, 2008 in Book First, Page First, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on September 19, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

The land referred to in this policy is situated in the STATE OF TENNESSEE, COUNTY OF KNOX, and described as follows:

The following described premises and land, to-wit:

Situated in the Second Civil District of Knox County, Tennessee and within the 33rd Ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Designated as Lot 2, Block A, of the Windrush Subdivision, Unit 1, as shown on the plat of the same of record in Plat Cabinet F, Slide 52-D, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee to which plat specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description of said lot, together with such rights and obligations and easements of enjoyment in common with other owners of lots shown on the recorded map aforesaid in the area designated on said Map as “Common Area” as the owner of the lot herein conveyed may be entitled to as such lot owner and as a member of the Windrush Owner’s Associations, Inc.

APN # 059OE002

Being the same property conveyed to Mary Katherine Franklin, married by deed from Maxine E. Miller, single, dated 11-20-01, filed 11-21-01 and recorded in Deed as Inst. No. 200111210040880 in Knox County Records.

Parcel ID Number: 059OE-002

Address/Description: 3853 Tambark Drive, Knoxville, TN 37917.

Current Owner(s): Mary Katherine Franklin.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 16-15719 FC01

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on September 28, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by JOHN HOLLIE AND SHANNON HOLLIE, to TITLE PROFESSIONALS, INC, Trustee, on March 24, 2005, as Instrument No. 200503300076568 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-EFC1

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. 7 OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHIN THE 34TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 4, JOHN A. ROCHAT SUBDIVISION, AS SHOWN ON THE MAP OF THE SAME OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 13, PAGE 91, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE, KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH MAP SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION

Tax ID: 058M-D/043

Current Owner(s) of Property: JOHN HOLLIE AND SHANNON HOLLIE

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 4719 ROCHAT ROAD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37918, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-001097-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated July 29, 2002, executed by GLORIA H. KEESEE, WILLIAM E. KEESEE, conveying certain real property therein described to L KIRSCHENMAN, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded August 1, 2002, at Instrument Number 200208010009480;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company who is now the owner of said debt;

andWHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on October 5, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATE IN THE THIRD (3RD) CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHIN THE 11TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, BEING THE WEST ONE-HALF(1/2) OF LOT 108, MOSES MAYFIELD ADDITION TO KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AS SHOWN ON THE MAP OF THE SAME RECORD IN MAP BOOK 5, PAGE 268 IN THE REGISTERS OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: SAID LOT HAS FRONTAGE OF 50 FEET ON THE NORTH SIDE OF HOITT AVENUE AND EXTENDS BACK NORTHERLY BETWEEN PARRALLEL LINES 150 FEET. SAID PREMISES BEING IMPROVED WITH A DWELLING BEARING CITY NO. 1609 HOITT AVENUE, KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE.

Parcel ID: 082HJ030

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1609 HOITT AVE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37917. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): TIMOTHY S. TILLERY

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: BULLHEAD INVESTMENTS, LLC , CAPITAL ONE BANK N.A. , HEALTHSTAR PHYSICANS , REPUBLIC FINANCE, LLC The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #122923 09/04/2017, 09/11/2017, 09/18/2017

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Tanya D. Phillips a/k/a Tanya McClellan executed a Deed of Trust to Beneficial Tennessee, Inc., Lender and Kyle M. Walters, Trustee(s), which was dated April 18, 2007 and recorded on April 20, 2007 in Instrument No. 200704200085766, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on September 26, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NUMBER SEVEN (7) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND WITHIN THE 31ST WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOTS NUMBERS 7, 8, 9, 10 AND 11 OF THE RIVERVIEW DIVISION CHILHOWEE HILLS ADDITION TO KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE AS THE SAME APPEARS OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 10, PAGE 98 IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND WHICH IS MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN IN THE SOUTHEASTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF SEMINOLE DRIVE, SAID IRON PIN BEING LOCATED IN A NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION, 150.0 FEET FROM THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHEASTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF SEMINOLE DRIVE WITH THE RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF COMANCHE STREET; THENCE WITH LOT 6 OF SAID ADDITION, SOUTH 63 DEG 55 MIN WEST, 124.90 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE WITH LOTS 46 THRU 50 OF SAID ADDITION, NORTH 43 DEG 23 MIN 37 SEC WEST, 125.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE WITH LOT 12, NORTH 63 DEG 55 MIN EAST, 124.90 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE SOUTHWESTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF SEMINOLE DRIVE THENCE WITH SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE, SOUTH 43 DEG 23 MIN 37 SEC EAST, 125.0 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, THE POINT OF BEGINNING ACCORDING TO SURVEY OF KENNETH D. CHURCH DATE MAY 20, 1984 BEARING WORK ORDER NUMBER 84-5-26.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED FROM HERMAN X. PHILLIPS, TENANCY NOT STATED, TO TANYA D. PHILLIPS, TENANCY NOT STATED, BY DEED RECORDED 11/8/00, IN INSTRUMENT 200011080032228, IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE. TAX MAP OR PARCEL ID NO.: 71JD006

Parcel ID Number: 071JD 006

Address/Description: 323 Seminole Road, Knoxville, TN 37914.

Current Owner(s): TANYA D. PHILLIPS.

Other Interested Party(ies): Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Beneficial and CitiBank South Dakota, N.A..

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 16-16606 FC01

COURT NOTICES

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: RHONDA KAY LEE

IN RE: U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION v. JAMES RICHARD LEE

193602-2

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant RHONDA KAY LEE a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon RHONDA KAY LEE it is ordered that said defendant RHONDA KAY LEE file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court in Knoxville, Tennessee and with Lawrence W. Kelly, an Attorneys whose address is, 4170 Ashford Dunwoody Rd Suite 460 Atlanta, GA 30319 within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor Clarence E. Pridemore, Jr. at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division II, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 4th day of August, 2017.

Clerk and Master

Non-resident Notice

To: THE KNOXVILLE FOCUS

JUAN TOMAS DOMINGO -Vs- MICAELA JUAN DOMINGO PASCUAL

Docket # 140729

IN THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant MICAELAaa JUAN DOMINGO PASCUAL is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon MICAELA JUAN DOMINGO PASCUAL .

IT IS ORDERED that said defendant file an answer to an action of COMPLAINT FOR DIVORCE filed by JUAN TOMAS DOMINGO, Plaintiff herein, with the Fourth Circuit Court in Knoxville, Tennessee, and with TROY WESTON, Plaintiff’s Attorney whose address is 400 W. CHURCH AVE. SUITE 101 KNOXVILLE, TN. 37902, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication, and if you do not answer or otherwise respond, a Default Judgment may be entered against you on the thirtieth (30th) day after the fourth (4th) publication. This notice will be published in The Knoxville Focus for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This the 3RD day of AUGUST, 2017.

S/Mike Hammond

Mike Hammond

Clerk

S/Kathy Lewis

KATHY LEWIS

Deputy Clerk

Non-resident Notice

GETT WALLACE MONDAY -Vs- CHRISTINA BEELER MONDAY

Docket # 140449

IN THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant CHRISTINA BEELER MONDAY is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon CHRISTINA BEELER MONDAY .

IT IS ORDERED that said defendant file an answer to an action of COMPLAINT FOR DIVORCE filed by GETT WALLACE MONDAY, Plaintiff herein, with the Fourth Circuit Court in Knoxville, Tennessee, and with L. CLAY WHITE, Plaintiff’s Attorney whose address is 312 S. GAY ST. SUITE 204 KNOXVILLE, TN. 37902, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication, and if you do not answer or otherwise respond, a Default Judgment may be entered against you on the thirtieth (30th) day after the fourth (4th) publication. This notice will be published in The Knoxville Focus for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This the 11TH day of AUGUST, 2017.

Mike Hammond

Clerk

_______________________

Deputy Clerk

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: ANGEL GERONIMO;

IN RE: ELSIE GERONIMO v. ANGEL GERONIMO

194340-2

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant ANGEL GERONIMO a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon ANGEL GERONIMO it is ordered that said defendant ANGEL GERONIMO file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court in Knoxville, Tennessee and with Stacie D. Miller, an Attorneys whose address is, P.O. Box 300 Knoxville, TN 37901 within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor Clarence E. Pridemore, Jr. at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division II, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 22nd day of August, 2017.

_____________________________ Clerk and Master

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF SHELIA WEBSTER HILLARD DOCKET NUMBER 79332-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 23RD day of AUGUST 2017, letters administration in respect of the Estate of

SHELIA WEBSTER HILLARD

who died Jun 16, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 23RD day of AUGUST, 2017.

ESTATE OF SHELIA WEBSTER HILLARD PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

HAYLEY ERIN HILLARD; ADMINISTRATRIX

4906 E. EMORY RD.,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37938

KEVIN A. DEAN ATTORNEY-AT-LAW P.O. BOX 39,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37901

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LINDA L. PAPPAS DOCKET NUMBER 79360-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 30TH day of AUGUST 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of LINDA L. PAPPAS who died Jul 29, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 30TH day of AUGUST, 2017.

ESTATE OF LINDA L. PAPPAS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

NICOLE PAPPAS; EXECUTRIX

450 CREEKVIEW LANE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37923

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF KENNETH L. YATES DOCKET NUMBER 79340-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 25TH day of AUGUST 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

KENNETH L. YATES

who died Jul 25, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first date of the publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received

an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A);or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 25TH day of AUGUST, 2017

ESTATE OF KENNETH L. YATES PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

BOBBIE ANN YATES TEMPLE; EXECUTRIX

413 WOODLAWN GARDENS WAY, KNOXVILLE, TN 37920

EVIN A. DEAN ATTORNEY-AT-LAW P.O. BOX 39,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37901

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF EDAO ODA BORU DOCKET NUMBER 79354-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 29TH day of AUGUST 2017, letters administration in respect of the Estate of

EDAO ODA BORU

who died Jul 18, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 29TH day of AUGUST, 2017.

ESTATE OF EDAO ODA BORU PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE{S)

LENSA BORU; ADMINISTRATRIX

410 TAMPA DR.,

NASHVILLE, TN 37211

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF KATHERINE MAE LEE COLLINS

DOCKET NUMBER 79219-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 16TH day of AUGUST 2017, letters administration in respect of the Estate of

KATHERINE MAE LEE COLLINS

who died Apr 28, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier. of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 16TH day of AUGUST, 2017.

ESTATE OF KATHERINE MAE LEE COLLINS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

RICK COLLINS; ADMINISTRATOR

1909 NICKERSON AVE.,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37917

MISC. Notices

Legal Section 94

Knox County will receive bids for the following items & services:

Bid 2588, School Buses for Head Start Centers, due 10/6/17;

Bid 2595, Carpet Tile Installation Services, due 10/5/17

For additional information call 865-215-5777, stop by the Procurement Division, 1000 North Central St., Suite 100, Knoxville, TN 37917, or visit our website: www.knoxcounty.org/procurement. To bid on Knox County surplus items, go to www.govdeals.com.

Notice of Auction

In compliance with TCA 66-14-102 thru 66-14-106 the following cars will be sold on September 15, 2017 @ 2:00 PM @ Cedar Bluff Towing, Inc. 623 Simmons Road Knoxville, TN if total bill is not paid by date of sale.

2017 Kia Sport KNDPM3AC8H7080938

2006 Kia Soren KNDJD733X65618512

2003 For Explo 1FMZU73K53UC10667

1999 Che Subur 3GNEC16RXXG200096

2001 Toy Camry 4T1BG22K61U797097

1996 GMC Subur 3GKFK16RXTG500428

1998 Toy Camry 4T1BG22K9WU313933

2005 BMW 5 ser WBANB33565CN65414

2004 Aud A6 WAUCD64B64N086453

2006 Hyu Sonat 5NPEU46F76H139065

1999 Nis Maxim JN1CA21D1XT817125

1996 Toy Avalo 4T1BF12BXTU098409

2006 Nis Altim 1N4AL11D06C143689

2002 Hyu Elant KMHDN45DX2U410012

1984 Nis Picku 1N6ND01S9EC364253

2002 Che Impal 2G1WF52E029268627

1992 Bui Roadm 1G4BN5372NR469606

1996 For Range 1FTCR10A2TUB40906

2001 Bui Regal 2G4WB52K411150341

2001 For Escap 1FMYU02141KB93090

1996 Toy Avalo 4T1BF12B5TU101734

2004 Chr Pacif 2C8GF68464R296482

2003 BMW 5 ser WBADT43463G034208

2004 Sat Ion 1G8AJ52FX4Z162567

2000 Nis Maxim JN1CA31D7YT758296

2004 For Escap 1FMYU03174KB05989

2012 Nis Versa 3N1CN7AP1CL845355

1999 Mer Sable 1MEFM50U9XA622971

1995 For F-150 1FTEX15N8SKB83599

2014 For Fusio 3FA6P0H7XER213204

2004 For Focus 1FAFP35Z04W197582

2002 Nis Altim 1N4BL11D82C287649

2000 Nis Maxim JN1CA31D8YT701055

1997 Dod Neon 1B3ES47Y8VD184205

1985 GMC G2500 2G5EG25H1F4522134

2006 Che Impal 2G1WT58K869292198

2005 Chr Pacif 2C4GM48L95R332671

1999 Nis Altim 1N4DL01D3XC102854

1998 Mit Diama 6MMAP47P2WT009449

2005 Che Malib 1G1ZS52F45F109977

2003 For Focus 3FAFP31303R140379

1992 Pon Grand 1G2NE14NXNM090720

1992 For F-150 1FTDF15NXNPA18935

2002 Dod Grand 1B4GP44352B608235

1987 Nis Maxim JN1HU11S2HT252536

2002 GMC Yukon 1GKEC13TX2R313939

2001 Dod Intre 2B3HD46R51H506619

1989 Toy Picku JT4RN81R0K0023981

1990 Nis 300ZX JN1RZ26AXLX010803

2003 Vol S80 YV1TS92D231306024

1992 Chr Lebar 1C3XU5539NF270095

1998 Hon Accor 1HGCG5650WA104484

2001 Nis Altim 1N4DL01D61C143809

2008 Kaw VN900 JKAVN2B138A032515

2000 Che Impal 2G1WH55K4Y9160628

1996 Toy Corol 1NXBB02E8TZ358287

1999 Hon Accor 1HGCG5643XA088029

2002 For Escor 3FAFP11342R102009

2003 For Winds 2FMZA51413BB44108

2010 For Trans NM0LS6AN3AT006635

1997 For Range 1FTCR10A8VUD15713

2001 Hon Accor 1HGCG16581A051132

2000 For Tauru 1FAFP55U2YA246087

Notice of Auction

In compliance with TCA 66-14-102 thru 66-14-106 the following cars will be sold on September 15, 2017 @ 2:00 PM @ Chestnut Street Transport & Recovery, Inc. 5000 Rutledge Pike Knoxville, TN if total bill is not paid by date of sale.

1995 Che Corsi 1G1LD5543SY165113

2003 Cad Devil 1G6KE54Y43U203688

2004 Dod Ram P 1D7HA18N74J255000

2007 Che Impal 2G1WT58N779235339

2002 Che Impal 2G1WF52E529379447

2005 Inf G35 JNKCV54E15M402609

2001 Dod Ram P 3B7HF13Z71M518784

2003 Suz GSX-R JS1GN7BA532107160

2000 Dod Dakot 1B7GL22X4YS577013

2008 Hon Civic 1HGFA16598L090910

2001 Dod Ram P 3B6KF26Z21M279124

WIN MOTOR 0000M50CA7J022657

2000 Sat L Ser 1G8JU52F7YY659806

2002 Vol Passa WVWPD63B92P289022

2003 Hyu Elant KMHDN45D43U697221

2006 For Focus 1FAFP34N16W132662

1998 Toy Camry 4T1BF22K9WU069008

1995 Che S10 1GCCS14Z7S8105189

1999 Toy Tacom 4TANM92N7XZ476321

2005 Vol Jetta 3VWSF71K05M616492

1999 Mer Sable 1MEFM53U2XA616604

2003 Pon Bonne 1G2HY52K334130153

2000 Jee Grand 1J4GW48S8YC380137

2003 Mit Eclip 4A3AC44G23E104794

2004 Che Trail 1GNDS13S642188216

2002 Mit Lance JA3AJ36E42U071296

2000 For Escor 3FAKP1131YR189519

Notice of Auction

The owner and/or lien holders of the following vehicles are hereby notified of their rights to pay all charges and reclaim said vehicles being held at Clinton Hwy Service Center, 5929 Clinton Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37912.

Failure to reclaim these vehicles will be deemed a waiver of all rights, title and consent to dispose of said vehicle at Public Auction on SEPTEMBER 9, 2017 at 9AM

2005 mercury Mariner serial number 4m2yu57z35dj13119