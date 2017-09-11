Legal and Public Notices for the week of September 11, 2017

Foreclosure notices

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated January 31, 2008, executed by DOROTHY JEAN KIMSEY, JAMES R. KIMSEY, conveying certain real property therein described to WILLIAM H. CURTIS, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded February 7, 2008, at Instrument Number 200802070059182;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on October 12, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN THE FIFTH (5TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOT 8, BLOCK B, WEST TOWNE ESTATES, AS SHOWN BY MAP OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 65-S, PAGE 12, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH MAP SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION. NO BOUNDARY SURVEY WAS MADE AT THE TIME OF THIS CONVEYANCE. THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS AND BUILDING SETBACK LINES OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 65-S, PAGE 12 AND DEED BOOK 1615, PAGE 265 IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Parcel ID: 106GE008

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1536 MARCONI DR, KNOXVILLE, TN 37909. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): ESTATE AND/OR HEIRS AT LAW OF DOROTHY JEAN KIMSEY

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,

Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #123172 09/11/2017, 09/18/2017, 09/25/2017

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on October 12, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by FAYE NAPIER AND GORDON NAPIER, to PRIORITY TRUSTEE SERVICES OF TENNESSEE, L.L.C, Trustee, on July 28, 2005, as Instrument No. 200508040011310 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for HSI Asset Securitization Corporation Trust 2006-OPT2, Mortgage-Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-OPT2

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

DESCRIBED PROPERTY LOCATED IN DISTRICT NUMBER FIVE (5) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHIN THE 19TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, TO-WIT:

LOTS 107, 108 AND 109, AMBROSE & GALBRAITH ADDITION TO KNOXVILLE, AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF THE SAME OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 4, PAGE 136, REGISTER`S OFFICE, KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DECSRIBED AS FOLLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT A NEW IRON ROD WITH PLASTIC CAP AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHWESTERN RIGHT OF WAY OF GALBRAITH STREET AND THE NORTHWESTERN RIGHT OF WAY OF KATHERINE AVENUE; THENCE WITH THE NORTHWESTERN RIGHT OF WAY OF KATHERINE AVENUE, SOUTH 57 DEGREES 37 MINUTES 48 SECONDS WEST, 139.89 FEET TO A NEW IRON ROD WITH PLASTIC CAP; THENCE NORTH 32 DEGREES 31 MINUTES 21 SECONDS WEST, 149.96 FEET TO AN ORIGINAL IRON PIPE, CORNER TO LOT 106; THENCE WITH THE LINE OF LOT 106, NORTH 57 DEGREES 38 MINUTES 21 SECONDS EAST, 139.73 FEET TO AN ORIGINAL IRON ROD IN THE SOUTHWESTERN RIGHT OF WAY OF GALBRAITH STREET; THENCE WITH THE SOUTHWESTERN RIGHT OF WAY OF GALBRAITH STREET, SOUTH 32 DEGREES 35 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST 149.94 FEET TO A NEW IRON ROD WITH PLASTIC CAP, THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO GORDON NAPIER AND WIFE, FAYE NAPIER, FROM POWER TENN PROPERTIES, LLC, BY WARRANTY DEED, DATED JULY 28, 2005, AND RECORDED IN INSTRUMENT NO. 200508040011309 IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEEE

SUBJECT TO ANY GOVERNMENTAL ZONING AND SUBDIVISION ORDINANCES OR REGULATIONS IN EFFECT THEREON.

SAID CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO ALL COVENANTS, EASEMENTS, RESTRICTIONS, RESERVATIONS, CONDITIONS AND RIGHTS APPEARING OF RECORD AGAINST THE DESCRIBED PROPERTY; ALSO SUBJECT TO ANY STATE OF FACTS, WHICH AN ACCURATE SURVEY OF SAID PROPERTY WOULD SHOW.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, BUILDING SETBACK LINES AND ANY EASEMENTS WHICH MAY BE OF RECORD IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Tax ID: 081I-H-015

Current Owner(s) of Property: FAYE NAPIER AND GORDON NAPIER

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 3009 GALBRAITH ST, KNOXVILLE, TN 37921-2024, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: ESTATE OF GORDON NAPIER

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-001142-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE

WHEREAS, on the 24th day of March, 2010, Ron C. Bates executed a deed of trust to Independence Title & Escrow Services, Inc., Trustee to secure his note in the original amount of One Hundred Seventy-Six Thousand Five Hundred Dollars ($176,500.00) payable to the order of At Your Service Contracting Inc. (being one and the same corporation as At Your Service Contracting, Inc.), which deed of trust is of record in Instrument No. 201003250060432, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, and

WHEREAS, Independence Title & Escrow Services, Inc. was unwilling or unable to act as Trustee under said Deed of Trust and Kizer & Black, Attorneys, PLLC was appointed as Substitute Trustee pursuant to an Appointment of record in Instrument No. 201708300013903, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, and

WHEREAS, the sixty (60) day notice of the right to foreclose was sent to the debtor on June 14, 2017; and

WHEREAS, the Parties in interest to said foreclosure are as follows:

1. Jill Bates (surviving spouse of Ron C. Bates), 3113 Montlake Drive, Knoxville, TN 37920.

NOW, THEREFORE, the undersigned will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder in cash in hand in front of the City-County Building, Knoxville, Knox County, Tennessee, on the 12th day of October, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. or at a time announced on that day by the Substitute Trustee without further written notice or publication.

Said property to be sold subject to any and all unpaid real property taxes and in bar of the right and equity of redemption, homestead, dower, and all other rights and exemptions of every kind.

The real estate to be sold is located at 3113 Montlake Drive, Knoxville, TN 37920, and is more particularly described as follows:

SITUATED, LYING AND BEING in the Ninth Civil District of Knox County, Tennessee, and without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known and designated as all of Lot No. 11 in what is known as Lakemoor Subdivision, Unit 11, as shown by map of said subdivision, of record in Plat Cabinet C, Slide 117-D (Map Book 24, at Page 133), in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee, said property being bounded and described as shown on the map of said subdivision of record aforesaid, to which map specific reference is made for a more particular description and as shown by survey of Sehorn & Kennedy, Engineers, Knoxville, Tennessee, bearing date June 13, 1960, said premises are improved with dwelling house fronting on Mont Lake Drive.

LESS AND EXCEPT THOSE CERTAIN OUTCONVEYANCES as follows: Warranty Deed from I. C. King, Jr. and wife, to the State of Tennessee, containing 0.04 acres, more or less, of record in Deed Book 1228, Page 37 AND Warranty Deed from I. C. King Jr. and wife, June W. King to the State of Tennessee, containing 0.04 acres, more or less, of record in Deed Book 1230, Page 781, AND Warranty Deed from June W. King, widow to the State of Tennessee, containing 54 sq ft, more or less, and also 328 sq. ft., more or less, for easements, of record in Instrument No. 200204090083796, all in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

No new boundary line survey was performed at the time of this conveyance.

SUBJECT to restrictions, easements, setbacks, and other conditions recorded in Plat Cabinet C, Slide 117D, Map Book 24, Page 133, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

SUBJECT to restrictions, easements, setbacks, and other conditions recorded in Deed Book 836, Page 545, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

BEING the same property conveyed to Ron C. Bates, by Warranty Deed, dated March 24, 2010 and recorded in Instrument No. 201003250060431, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

THIS 6th day of September, 2017.

KIZER & BLACK, ATTORNEYS, PLLC:

J. Kevin Renfro, Member

Publish in The Knoxville Focus:

September 11th, September 18th, and September 25th

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Mary Katherine Franklin and Jack L. Franklin executed a Deed of Trust to Wells Fargo Financial Tennessee 1, LLC, Lender and Brandon G. Polito, Trustee(s), which was dated August 7, 2008 and recorded on August 21, 2008 in Book First, Page First, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on September 19, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

The land referred to in this policy is situated in the STATE OF TENNESSEE, COUNTY OF KNOX, and described as follows:

The following described premises and land, to-wit:

Situated in the Second Civil District of Knox County, Tennessee and within the 33rd Ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Designated as Lot 2, Block A, of the Windrush Subdivision, Unit 1, as shown on the plat of the same of record in Plat Cabinet F, Slide 52-D, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee to which plat specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description of said lot, together with such rights and obligations and easements of enjoyment in common with other owners of lots shown on the recorded map aforesaid in the area designated on said Map as “Common Area” as the owner of the lot herein conveyed may be entitled to as such lot owner and as a member of the Windrush Owner’s Associations, Inc.

APN # 059OE002

Being the same property conveyed to Mary Katherine Franklin, married by deed from Maxine E. Miller, single, dated 11-20-01, filed 11-21-01 and recorded in Deed as Inst. No. 200111210040880 in Knox County Records.

Parcel ID Number: 059OE-002

Address/Description: 3853 Tambark Drive, Knoxville, TN 37917.

Current Owner(s): Mary Katherine Franklin.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 16-15719 FC01

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on September 28, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by JOHN HOLLIE AND SHANNON HOLLIE, to TITLE PROFESSIONALS, INC, Trustee, on March 24, 2005, as Instrument No. 200503300076568 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-EFC1

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. 7 OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHIN THE 34TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 4, JOHN A. ROCHAT SUBDIVISION, AS SHOWN ON THE MAP OF THE SAME OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 13, PAGE 91, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE, KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH MAP SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION

Tax ID: 058M-D/043

Current Owner(s) of Property: JOHN HOLLIE AND SHANNON HOLLIE

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 4719 ROCHAT ROAD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37918, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-001097-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated July 29, 2002, executed by GLORIA H. KEESEE, WILLIAM E. KEESEE, conveying certain real property therein described to L KIRSCHENMAN, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded August 1, 2002, at Instrument Number 200208010009480;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company who is now the owner of said debt;

andWHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on October 5, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATE IN THE THIRD (3RD) CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHIN THE 11TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, BEING THE WEST ONE-HALF(1/2) OF LOT 108, MOSES MAYFIELD ADDITION TO KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AS SHOWN ON THE MAP OF THE SAME RECORD IN MAP BOOK 5, PAGE 268 IN THE REGISTERS OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: SAID LOT HAS FRONTAGE OF 50 FEET ON THE NORTH SIDE OF HOITT AVENUE AND EXTENDS BACK NORTHERLY BETWEEN PARRALLEL LINES 150 FEET. SAID PREMISES BEING IMPROVED WITH A DWELLING BEARING CITY NO. 1609 HOITT AVENUE, KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE.

Parcel ID: 082HJ030

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1609 HOITT AVE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37917. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): TIMOTHY S. TILLERY

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: BULLHEAD INVESTMENTS, LLC , CAPITAL ONE BANK N.A. , HEALTHSTAR PHYSICANS , REPUBLIC FINANCE, LLC The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #122923 09/04/2017, 09/11/2017, 09/18/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated August 18, 2007, executed by ERIC FLANIGAN, HOLLY K. FLANIGAN, conveying certain real property therein described to BENJAMIN DAVID BAER, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded August 28, 2007, at Instrument Number 200708280018249;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, not Individually but as Trustee for Ventures Trust 2013-I-H-R, A Delaware Trust who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on October 5, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

ALL THAT PARCEL OF LAND IN KNOX COUNTY, STATE OF TENNESSEE, AS DESCRIBED IN DEED INST # 20060404-0082547, ID# 019MA05I, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS: SITUATED IN THE SIXTH (6TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE. TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 87, STEWART RIDGE SUBDIVISION, UNIT I, AS SHOWN BY MAP OF SAME OF RECORD IN MAP CABINET M, SLIDE 288-B, IN THE OFFICE OF THE REGISTER OF DEEDS FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT SPECIFIC REFERENCE IN HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION.

Parcel ID: 019MA051

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 4903 STEWART RIDGE RD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37938. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): ERIC FLANIGAN, HOLLY K. FLANIGAN

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #123641 09/11/2017, 09/18/2017, 09/25/2017

COURT NOTICES

Non-Resident Notice

DUSTIN KEITH WEBB – VS- CYNTHIA MARIE WEBB

DOCKET #139743

IN THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

IN THIS CAUSE, IT APPEARING FROM THE COMPLAINT FILED, WHICH IS SWORN TO, THAT THE DEFENDANT CYNTHIA MARIE WEBB IS A NON-RESIDENT OF THE STATE OF TENNESSEE, OR WHOSE WHEREABOUTS CANNOT BE ASCERTAINED UPON DILIGENT SEARCH AND INQUIRY, SO THAT THE ORDINARY PROCESS OF LAW CANNOT BE SERVED UPON CYTHIA MARIE WEBB.

IT IS ORDERED THAT SAID DEFENDANT FILE AN ANSWER TO AN ACTION OF COMPLAINT FOR DIVORCE FILED BY DUSTIN KEITH WEBB, PLAINTIFF HEREIN, WITHT THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT IN KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND WITH L. CLAY WHITE, PLAINTIFF’S ATTORNEY WHOSE ADDRESS IS 312 S. GAY ST. SUITE 204 KNOXVILLE, TN 37902 WITHIN THIRTY (30 ) DAYS OF THE LAST DATE OF PUBLICATION, AND IF YOU DO NOT ANSWER OR OTHERWISE RESPOND, A DEFAULT JUDGMENT MAY BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU ON THE THIRTIETH (30TH) DAY AFTER THE FOURTH (4TH) PUBLICATION. THIS NOTICE WILL BE PUBLISHED IN THE KNOXVILLE FOCUS FOR FOUR (4) CONSECUTIVE WEEKS.

THIS THE 23RD DAY OF JUNE, 2017

MIKE HAMMOND CLERK

KATHY LEWIS DEPUTY CLERK

Non-Resident Notice

KATHERINE MICHELLE HOWARD -Vs- LARRY MICHAEL HOWARD

Docket # 141102

IN THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant LARRY MICHAEL HOWARD is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon LARRY MICHAEL HOWARD .

IT IS ORDERED that said defendant file an answer to an action of COMPLAINT FOR DIVORCE filed by KATHERINE MICHELLE HOWARD, Plaintiff herein, with the Fourth Circuit Court in Knoxville, Tennessee, and with N/A, Plaintiff’s Attorney whose address is N/A, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication, and if you do not answer or otherwise respond, a Default Judgment may be entered against you on the thirtieth (30th) day after the fourth (4th) publication. This notice will be published in The Knoxville Focus for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This the 6TH day of SEPTEMBER, 2017.

Mike Hammond

Clerk

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SHELBY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

FOR THE THIRTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT AT MEMPHIS

No. CH-17-1032-2

In RE: Adoption of

GABRIEL ISAIAH FREEMAN, a minor child

DOB: 3/31/09

WILLIAM CHARLES TERRELL, II, Petitioner,

and

REBEKKA NICHOLE FREEMAN, Co-Petitioner.

v.

DEMETRICE MORLEY, Respondent.

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

It appearing from the record in this cause that the whereabouts of the Respondent, Demetrice Morley, is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry. It further appearing that Respondent, Demetrice Morley, is an African American male.

It is therefore ordered that Respondent, Demetrice Morley, make his appearance herein at the Chancery Court of Shelby County, Tennessee on Friday, the 3rd day of November, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. (at least thirty days after final publication date) and answer Petitioner’s PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND FOR STEP-PARENT ADOPTION or the same will be taken for confessed as to Respondent and this cause proceeded with ex parte, and that a copy of this order be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in Knoxville Focus of Knoxville, Knox County, Tennessee.

This _____ day of ________, 20__.

CHANCERY COURT OF SHELBY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

BUTLER SEVIER HINSLEY & REID, PLLC

Lara E. Butler (#16014)

Attorney for Petitioners

530 Oak Court Drive, Suite 100

Memphis, Tennessee 38117

(901) 578-8888

Publish: 9/11/17, 9/18/17, 9/25/17, 10/2/17

Non-resident Notice

GETT WALLACE MONDAY -Vs- CHRISTINA BEELER MONDAY

Docket # 140449

IN THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant CHRISTINA BEELER MONDAY is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon CHRISTINA BEELER MONDAY .

IT IS ORDERED that said defendant file an answer to an action of COMPLAINT FOR DIVORCE filed by GETT WALLACE MONDAY, Plaintiff herein, with the Fourth Circuit Court in Knoxville, Tennessee, and with L. CLAY WHITE, Plaintiff’s Attorney whose address is 312 S. GAY ST. SUITE 204 KNOXVILLE, TN. 37902, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication, and if you do not answer or otherwise respond, a Default Judgment may be entered against you on the thirtieth (30th) day after the fourth (4th) publication. This notice will be published in The Knoxville Focus for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This the 11TH day of AUGUST, 2017.

Mike Hammond

Clerk

_____________ Deputy Clerk

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: ANGEL GERONIMO;

IN RE: ELSIE GERONIMO v. ANGEL GERONIMO

NO. 194340-2

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant ANGEL GERONIMO a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon ANGEL GERONIMO it is ordered that said defendant ANGEL GERONIMO file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court in Knoxville, Tennessee and with Stacie D. Miller, an Attorneys whose address is, P.O. Box 300 Knoxville, TN 37901 within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor Clarence E. Pridemore, Jr. at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division II, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 22nd day of August, 2017.

_____________________________ Clerk and Master

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF SHELIA WEBSTER HILLARD DOCKET NUMBER 79332-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 23RD day of AUGUST 2017, letters administration in respect of the Estate of

SHELIA WEBSTER HILLARD

who died Jun 16, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 23RD day of AUGUST, 2017.

ESTATE OF SHELIA WEBSTER HILLARD PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

HAYLEY ERIN HILLARD; ADMINISTRATRIX

4906 E. EMORY RD.,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37938

KEVIN A. DEAN ATTORNEY-AT-LAW P.O. BOX 39,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37901

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LINDA L. PAPPAS DOCKET NUMBER 79360-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 30TH day of AUGUST 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of LINDA L. PAPPAS who died Jul 29, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 30TH day of AUGUST, 2017.

ESTATE OF LINDA L. PAPPAS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

NICOLE PAPPAS; EXECUTRIX

450 CREEKVIEW LANE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37923

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF KENNETH L. YATES DOCKET NUMBER 79340-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 25TH day of AUGUST 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

KENNETH L. YATES

who died Jul 25, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first date of the publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received

an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A);or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 25TH day of AUGUST, 2017

ESTATE OF KENNETH L. YATES PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

BOBBIE ANN YATES TEMPLE; EXECUTRIX

413 WOODLAWN GARDENS WAY, KNOXVILLE, TN 37920

EVIN A. DEAN ATTORNEY-AT-LAW P.O. BOX 39,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37901

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF EDAO ODA BORU DOCKET NUMBER 79354-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 29TH day of AUGUST 2017, letters administration in respect of the Estate of

EDAO ODA BORU

who died Jul 18, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 29TH day of AUGUST, 2017.

ESTATE OF EDAO ODA BORU PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE{S)

LENSA BORU; ADMINISTRATRIX

410 TAMPA DR.,

NASHVILLE, TN 37211

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF KATHERINE MAE LEE COLLINS

DOCKET NUMBER 79219-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 16TH day of AUGUST 2017, letters administration in respect of the Estate of

KATHERINE MAE LEE COLLINS

who died Apr 28, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier. of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 16TH day of AUGUST, 2017.

ESTATE OF KATHERINE MAE LEE COLLINS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

RICK COLLINS; ADMINISTRATOR

1909 NICKERSON AVE.,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37917

MISC. Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE

Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization

Executive Board Meeting, September 27, 2017

The Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) Executive Board will meet on Wednesday, September 27th at 9 a.m. in the Small Assembly Room of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN. The full Agenda will be available on the TPO website approximately one week prior to the meeting and can be found here: www.knoxtrans.org/meeting. If you would like a copy of the final Agenda please contact the TPO. If you need assistance or accommodation for a disability please notify the TPO three business days in advance of the meeting and we will be glad to work with you in obliging any reasonable request.

865-215-2694 or dori.caron@knoxtrans.org.

Notice of Public Auction

The following storage units are in delinquent status, and the stored goods will be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien in accordance with state law. The sale is to take place promptly at 2:00 p.m. on September 15th, 2017 at www.storagetreasures.com . Units to be sold: A04 – Cynthia Ward; A15 – Brandon Gresham; A18 – Jennifer Lacey; B25 – Michael Bell; C07 – Amelia Manis; C08 – Wendy Gregg;

C33 – Patrick Cowan; D21 – Anna Merey Lindsey. Sale is subject to termination or postponement prior to sale date. All sales are final. Highest bidder must have sufficient means of transporting goods immediately.

Legal Section 94

Knox County will receive bids for the following items & services:

Bid 2600, Trucks, due 10/11/17

For additional information call 865-215-5777, stop by the Procurement Division, 1000 North Central St., Suite 100, Knoxville, TN 37917, or visit our website: www.knoxcounty.org/procurement. To bid on Knox County surplus items, go to www.govdeals.com.

Public Notice

Public Review and Comment Period for Air Quality Conformity Determination on Amendments to the Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization FY 2017 – 2020 Transportation Improvement Program.

The Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) announces a public review and comment period (September 10, 2017 through September 26, 2017) for amendments to the FY2017 – 2020 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) for Projects # 17-2017-036 (Emory Rd. [SR-131]), Widen from 2-lanes to 5-lanes including pedestrian facilities from SR-331 to SR-33; # 17-2017-037 (Edgemoor Road [SR-170]), Widen 2-lane to 5-lanes with bike lanes with a new bridge over the Clinch River from SR-62 to SR-9; # 17-2017-038 (I-640/ I-275/ I-75 Interchange), Interchange reconstruction along with the addition of auxiliary lanes in each direction on I-75; # 17-2014-004 (Alcoa Hwy. [SR-115 / US-129]), Widen from 4 to 6 lanes, including pedestrian and bicycle facilities from South of Topside Road to North of Maloney Road); and # 17-2014-003 (Alcoa Hwy. [SR-115 / US-129]), Reconstruct 4-lanes and 6-lanes, including a frontage road system, new interchanges at Singleton Station Road and Topside Road (SR-333), modify the existing SR-115 and SR-162 interchange, and build a multi-use path. The TPO is soliciting public comments on the Air Quality Conformity Determination made for these amendments. You are invited to comment by phone, email or in-person at 400 Main Street, Suite 403, Knoxville, TN. Additionally, public comments may be made at the TPO Technical Committee meeting on Tuesday, September 12, 2017, or at the TPO Executive Board meeting on Wednesday, September 27, 2017. Both meetings are held at 9 a.m. in the Small Assembly Room of the City-County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN. Comments can be made to Mike Conger at 865-215-3813 or at mike.conger@knoxtrans.org.

The Air Quality Conformity Determination Report is available on the TPO website at: www.knoxtrans.org. If you would like a printed copy or need assistance or accommodation for a disability, please contact the TPO at 865-215-2694 or dori.caron@knoxtrans.org.