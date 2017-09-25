Legal and Public Notices for the week of September 25, 2017

Foreclosure notices

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated April 21, 2005, executed by CLIFFORD G WEBB JR., CAROLYN R. WEBB, conveying certain real property therein described to TOM WESTBROOK, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded April 25, 2005, at Instrument Number 200504250084497;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC a Delaware Limited Liability Company who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on October 19, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND IN KNOX COUNTY, STATE OF TENNESSEE, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. NINE (9) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHIN THE 26TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, BEING PART OF LOT 22R, BLOCK E OF THE RESUBDIVISION OF LOTS 12 THROUGH 16, BLOCK D AND LOTS 21 AND 22, BLOCK E, OF PINECREST SUBDIVISION, AS SHOWN ON THE MAP OF THE SAME OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 24, PAGE 162, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN IN THE SOUTHEASTERLY LINE OF VUCREST AVENUE, SAID IRON PIN BEING LOCATED 259 FEET, MORE OR LESS, IN A SOUTHWESTERLY DIRECTION FROM THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHEASTERLY LINE OF VUCREST AVENUE WITH THE SOUTHWESTERLY LINE OF PEACH TREE STREET, COMMON CORNER TO LOT 21R; THENCE WITH THE LINE OF LOT 21R, SOUTH 28 DEG. 50 MIN. EAST, 159.06 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE RIGHT OF WAY OF THE SOUTHERN RAILROAD; THENCE WITH THE ARC OF A CURVE TO THE RIGHT (THE RADIUS OF WHICH IS 514.78 FEET, THE CHORD WHICH IS NORTH 62 DEG. 49 MIN. WEST, AND THE CHORD DISTANCE OF WHICH IS 168.36 FEET) TO AN IRON PIN IN THE SOUTHEASTERLY LINE OF VUCREST AVENUE; THENCE WITH VUCREST AVENUE, NORTH 61 DEG. 30 MIN. EAST, 18.98 TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE WITH A CURVE TO THE RIGHT (THE RADIUS OF WHICH IS 30 FEET, THE CHORD WHICH IS NORTH 7 DEG. 35 MIN. WEST, AND THE CHORD DISTANCE OF WHICH IS 21.41 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 61 DEG. 30 MIN. EAST, 67.36 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, THE POINT OF BEGINNING, AND BEING ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY HINDS SURVEYING, 4801 CHAMBLISS AVENUE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37919, LIC. NO. 967, DATED MARCH 27, 1991.

Parcel ID: 109DD001

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 2508 VUCREST DR, KNOXVILLE, TN 37920. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): CLIFFORD G WEBB JR., CAROLYN R. WEBB

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #123465 09/18/2017, 09/25/2017, 10/02/2017

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on October 18, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by KENNETH C WILSON, JR. AND KATHY F WILSON, to STEWART TITLE OF TENNESSEE INC.,, Trustee, on June 21, 2006, as Instrument No. 200606230108436 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR SOUNDVIEW HOME LOAN TRUST 2006-EQ1 ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-EQ1

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. EIGHT (8) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN IN THE EAST LINE OF FISHER LANE, CORNER TO PROPERTY NOW OR FORMERLY OWNED BY CLAYTON PRATT AND DISTANT 403 FEET, MORE OR LESS, IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION FROM HAMMER ROAD; THENCE WITH THE EAST LINE OF FISHER LANE, NORTH 10 DEG. 45 MIN. EAST, 85 FEET; THENCE NORTH 40 DEG. 31 MIN. EAST, 281.10

FEET TO AN IRON PIN, PART OF PROPERTY NOW OR FORMERLY OWNED BY MILDRED PRATT MCMILLEN; THENCE WITH MCMILLEN SOUTH 4 DEG. 30 MIN. EAST, 273 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE WITH CLAYTON PRATT SOUTH 83 DEG. 30 MIN. WEST, 221.3 FEET TO THE POINT OF

BEGINNING, CONTAINING 0.83 ACRES, AS SHOWN BY SURVEY OF G. T. TROTTER, JR., DATED SEPTEMBER 27, 1965, AS SAME APPEARS OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 44-L, PAGE 96, REGISTER`S OFFICE, KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

NOTE: THE ACREAGE MENTIONED IN THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION IS ONLY FOR THE CONVENIENCE IN IDENTIFYING THE TRACT CONVEYED HEREIN; NEIGHER THE GRANTOR NOR THE PREPARER OF THIS DEED MAKE ANY REPRESENTATION AS TO THE ACREAGE CONVEYED.

Tax ID: 08-072/237

Current Owner(s) of Property: KENNETH C WILSON, JR. AND KATHY F WILSON

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 514 FISHER LANE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37924, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: HOMEQ SERVICING

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 15-000099-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C.,

Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on October 26, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North Side Entrance, City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by LISA G JOHNSON, to FMLS, INC., Trustee, on October 29, 2012, as Instrument No. 201210310028657 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Regions Bank D/B/A Regions Mortgage

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Situated in the seventh (7th) civil district of Knox County, Tennessee, within the 38th ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as unit 30, phase 7, Dogwood Gardens condominiums as shown by master deed of record by Instrument No. 200809160018942 in the Register`s Office for Knox County, Tennessee: together with a proportionate share of such general common elements and limited common elements as are appurtenant thereto.

This conveyance is made subject to the terms, provisions, restrictions, and conditions as contained in the master deed of record by Instrument No. 200809160018942 in the Register`s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Being a part of the same property conveyed to King Properties and Development, LLC from Monroe Dunn and wife, Peggy B. Dunn by warranty deed dated January 25, 2008 and of record in Instrument No. 200802140060739 and recorded in Register`s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Being the same property conveyed to Lisa G. Johnson by warranty deed of record in Instrument Number 201210310028656, in the Register`s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Tax ID: 069 HB 02902F

Current Owner(s) of Property: LISA G JOHNSON

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 5024 White Petal Way #30, Knoxville, TN 37912, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: LOWE`S HOME CENTERS, INC. AND ST MARYS MEDICAL CENTER AND GAULT FINANCIAL, LLC, ASSIGNEE OF GE CAPITAL – SAMS CLUB

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-000055-625

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C.,

Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated January 31, 2008, executed by DOROTHY JEAN KIMSEY, JAMES R. KIMSEY, conveying certain real property therein described to WILLIAM H. CURTIS, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded February 7, 2008, at Instrument Number 200802070059182;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on October 12, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN THE FIFTH (5TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOT 8, BLOCK B, WEST TOWNE ESTATES, AS SHOWN BY MAP OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 65-S, PAGE 12, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH MAP SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION. NO BOUNDARY SURVEY WAS MADE AT THE TIME OF THIS CONVEYANCE. THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS AND BUILDING SETBACK LINES OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 65-S, PAGE 12 AND DEED BOOK 1615, PAGE 265 IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Parcel ID: 106GE008

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1536 MARCONI DR, KNOXVILLE, TN 37909. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): ESTATE AND/OR HEIRS AT LAW OF DOROTHY JEAN KIMSEY

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,

Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #123172 09/11/2017, 09/18/2017, 09/25/2017

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on October 12, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by FAYE NAPIER AND GORDON NAPIER, to PRIORITY TRUSTEE SERVICES OF TENNESSEE, L.L.C, Trustee, on July 28, 2005, as Instrument No. 200508040011310 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for HSI Asset Securitization Corporation Trust 2006-OPT2, Mortgage-Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-OPT2

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

DESCRIBED PROPERTY LOCATED IN DISTRICT NUMBER FIVE (5) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHIN THE 19TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, TO-WIT:

LOTS 107, 108 AND 109, AMBROSE & GALBRAITH ADDITION TO KNOXVILLE, AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF THE SAME OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 4, PAGE 136, REGISTER`S OFFICE, KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DECSRIBED AS FOLLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT A NEW IRON ROD WITH PLASTIC CAP AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHWESTERN RIGHT OF WAY OF GALBRAITH STREET AND THE NORTHWESTERN RIGHT OF WAY OF KATHERINE AVENUE; THENCE WITH THE NORTHWESTERN RIGHT OF WAY OF KATHERINE AVENUE, SOUTH 57 DEGREES 37 MINUTES 48 SECONDS WEST, 139.89 FEET TO A NEW IRON ROD WITH PLASTIC CAP; THENCE NORTH 32 DEGREES 31 MINUTES 21 SECONDS WEST, 149.96 FEET TO AN ORIGINAL IRON PIPE, CORNER TO LOT 106; THENCE WITH THE LINE OF LOT 106, NORTH 57 DEGREES 38 MINUTES 21 SECONDS EAST, 139.73 FEET TO AN ORIGINAL IRON ROD IN THE SOUTHWESTERN RIGHT OF WAY OF GALBRAITH STREET; THENCE WITH THE SOUTHWESTERN RIGHT OF WAY OF GALBRAITH STREET, SOUTH 32 DEGREES 35 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST 149.94 FEET TO A NEW IRON ROD WITH PLASTIC CAP, THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO GORDON NAPIER AND WIFE, FAYE NAPIER, FROM POWER TENN PROPERTIES, LLC, BY WARRANTY DEED, DATED JULY 28, 2005, AND RECORDED IN INSTRUMENT NO. 200508040011309 IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEEE

SUBJECT TO ANY GOVERNMENTAL ZONING AND SUBDIVISION ORDINANCES OR REGULATIONS IN EFFECT THEREON.

SAID CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO ALL COVENANTS, EASEMENTS, RESTRICTIONS, RESERVATIONS, CONDITIONS AND RIGHTS APPEARING OF RECORD AGAINST THE DESCRIBED PROPERTY; ALSO SUBJECT TO ANY STATE OF FACTS, WHICH AN ACCURATE SURVEY OF SAID PROPERTY WOULD SHOW.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, BUILDING SETBACK LINES AND ANY EASEMENTS WHICH MAY BE OF RECORD IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Tax ID: 081I-H-015

Current Owner(s) of Property: FAYE NAPIER AND GORDON NAPIER

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 3009 GALBRAITH ST, KNOXVILLE, TN 37921-2024, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: ESTATE OF GORDON NAPIER

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-001142-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE

WHEREAS, on the 24th day of March, 2010, Ron C. Bates executed a deed of trust to Independence Title & Escrow Services, Inc., Trustee to secure his note in the original amount of One Hundred Seventy-Six Thousand Five Hundred Dollars ($176,500.00) payable to the order of At Your Service Contracting Inc. (being one and the same corporation as At Your Service Contracting, Inc.), which deed of trust is of record in Instrument No. 201003250060432, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, and

WHEREAS, Independence Title & Escrow Services, Inc. was unwilling or unable to act as Trustee under said Deed of Trust and Kizer & Black, Attorneys, PLLC was appointed as Substitute Trustee pursuant to an Appointment of record in Instrument No. 201708300013903, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, and

WHEREAS, the sixty (60) day notice of the right to foreclose was sent to the debtor on June 14, 2017; and

WHEREAS, the Parties in interest to said foreclosure are as follows:

1. Jill Bates (surviving spouse of Ron C. Bates), 3113 Montlake Drive, Knoxville, TN 37920.

NOW, THEREFORE, the undersigned will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder in cash in hand in front of the City-County Building, Knoxville, Knox County, Tennessee, on the 12th day of October, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. or at a time announced on that day by the Substitute Trustee without further written notice or publication.

Said property to be sold subject to any and all unpaid real property taxes and in bar of the right and equity of redemption, homestead, dower, and all other rights and exemptions of every kind.

The real estate to be sold is located at 3113 Montlake Drive, Knoxville, TN 37920, and is more particularly described as follows:

SITUATED, LYING AND BEING in the Ninth Civil District of Knox County, Tennessee, and without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known and designated as all of Lot No. 11 in what is known as Lakemoor Subdivision, Unit 11, as shown by map of said subdivision, of record in Plat Cabinet C, Slide 117-D (Map Book 24, at Page 133), in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee, said property being bounded and described as shown on the map of said subdivision of record aforesaid, to which map specific reference is made for a more particular description and as shown by survey of Sehorn & Kennedy, Engineers, Knoxville, Tennessee, bearing date June 13, 1960, said premises are improved with dwelling house fronting on Mont Lake Drive.

LESS AND EXCEPT THOSE CERTAIN OUTCONVEYANCES as follows: Warranty Deed from I. C. King, Jr. and wife, to the State of Tennessee, containing 0.04 acres, more or less, of record in Deed Book 1228, Page 37 AND Warranty Deed from I. C. King Jr. and wife, June W. King to the State of Tennessee, containing 0.04 acres, more or less, of record in Deed Book 1230, Page 781, AND Warranty Deed from June W. King, widow to the State of Tennessee, containing 54 sq ft, more or less, and also 328 sq. ft., more or less, for easements, of record in Instrument No. 200204090083796, all in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

No new boundary line survey was performed at the time of this conveyance.

SUBJECT to restrictions, easements, setbacks, and other conditions recorded in Plat Cabinet C, Slide 117D, Map Book 24, Page 133, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

SUBJECT to restrictions, easements, setbacks, and other conditions recorded in Deed Book 836, Page 545, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

BEING the same property conveyed to Ron C. Bates, by Warranty Deed, dated March 24, 2010 and recorded in Instrument No. 201003250060431, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

THIS 6th day of September, 2017.

KIZER & BLACK, ATTORNEYS, PLLC:

J. Kevin Renfro, Member

Publish in The Knoxville Focus:

September 11th, September 18th, and September 25th

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated August 18, 2007, executed by ERIC FLANIGAN, HOLLY K. FLANIGAN, conveying certain real property therein described to BENJAMIN DAVID BAER, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded August 28, 2007, at Instrument Number 200708280018249;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, not Individually but as Trustee for Ventures Trust 2013-I-H-R, A Delaware Trust who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on October 5, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

ALL THAT PARCEL OF LAND IN KNOX COUNTY, STATE OF TENNESSEE, AS DESCRIBED IN DEED INST # 20060404-0082547, ID# 019MA05I, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS: SITUATED IN THE SIXTH (6TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE. TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 87, STEWART RIDGE SUBDIVISION, UNIT I, AS SHOWN BY MAP OF SAME OF RECORD IN MAP CABINET M, SLIDE 288-B, IN THE OFFICE OF THE REGISTER OF DEEDS FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT SPECIFIC REFERENCE IN HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION.

Parcel ID: 019MA051

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 4903 STEWART RIDGE RD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37938. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): ERIC FLANIGAN, HOLLY K. FLANIGAN

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #123641 09/11/2017, 09/18/2017, 09/25/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated August 20, 2004, executed by AMANDA C. BURGESS, JASON P. BURGESS, conveying certain real property therein described to SECURITY ESCROW & TITLE CO, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded August 24, 2004, at Instrument Number 200408240016784;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on October 19, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. SIX (6) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE AND BEING A PART OF THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN MAP BOOK 54-L, PAGE 20A, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN IN THE SOUTHEASTERN LINE OF BLACK DRIVE, WHICH IRON PIN IS 2229 FEET, MORE OR LESS, SOUTHWEST OF THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHEASTERN LINE OF BLACK DRIVE AND THE CENTER LINE OF SNYDER SCHOOL ROAD, IF EXTENDED TO INTERSECT, AND ALSO BEING COMMON CORNER TO PROPERTY NOW OR FORMERLY OWNED BY HOWERTON; THENCE WITH THE LINE OF HOWERTON, SOUTH 29 DEG. 11 MIN. EAST 444.23 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE WITH THE SOUTHEASTERN BOUNDARY OF HOWERTON AND PROPERTY NOW OR FORMERLY OWNED BY SEXTON, NORTH 61 DEG. 25 MIN. EAST 237.69 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE LINE OF PROPERTY NOW OR FORMERLY OWNED BY KNOX CHRISTIAN SCHOOL; THENCE WITH THE LINE OF SAID PROPERTY, SOUTH 29 DEG. 25 MIN., EAST 363.34 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, CORNER TO PROPERTY NOW OR FORMERLY OWNED BY LEE; THENCE WITH THE LINE OF LEE, SOUTH 64 DEG, 21 MIN. WEST, 190.88 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, CORNER TO PROPERTY NOW OR FORMERLY OWNED BY PUCKETT; THENCE WITH THE LINE OF PUCKETT, NORTH 24 DEG. 35 MIN. WEST, 329.38 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE SOUTH 61 DEG. 25 MIN. WEST, 100.0 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, CORNER TO PROPERTY NOW OR FORMERLY OWNED BY MYERS; THENCE WITH THE LINE OF MYERS, NORTH 29 DEG, 22 MIN. WEST, 420.43 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, CORNER TO PROPERTY OF FIRST UTILITY; THENCE NORTH 27 DEG. 34 MIN. WEST, 47.0 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE SOUTHEASTERN LINE OF BLACK DRIVE; THENCE WITH SAID LINE, NORTH 57 DEG. 01 MIN. EAST, 25 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF MICHAEL E. LUETHKE, SURVEYOR, RLS# 842, KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE DATED MAY 9, 1994 BEARING DRAWING NUMBER 94200. THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT TO BOOK 2047, PAGE 57, AND ANY AND ALL RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS, INCLUDING A PERMANENT EASEMENT IN BOOK 2047, PAGE 57 SETBACK LINES, CONDITIONS, PLAT OF RECORD, AND ENCUMBRANCES OF RECORD IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR THE AFORESAID COUNTY. SAID PROPERTY ADDRESS IS 11738 BLACK RD. KNOXVILLE, TN 37932 CLT# 130-041.

Parcel ID: 130 041

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 11738 BLACK RD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37932. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): AMANDA C. BURGESS, JASON P. BURGESS

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: CACH, LLC, MIDLAND FUNDING LLC AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO CITIBANK NA SHELL, State of Tennessee-Department of Revenue, SUNTRUST BANK The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.In addition this sale shall be subject to the right of redemption by the , pursuant to T.C.A. 67-1-1433C(1) by reason of the following tax lien(s) of record in: Instrument Number 201510020021182. Notice of the sale has been given to the State of Tennessee in accordance with T.C.A. 67-1-1433b(1).

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500Memphis, TN 38103 www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #123581 09/25/2017, 10/02/2017, 10/09/2017, 10/02/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated July 30, 2012, executed by TERRY J COMBS, conveying certain real property therein described to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded August 15, 2012, at Instrument Number 201208150010119;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to New Penn Financial, LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on October 26, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN CIVIL DISTRICT FIVE (5) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED A UNIT 2B, BUILDING 2, LOT 1, SILVER BROOK CONDOMINIUMS, PHASR I, AS SHOWN ON MAP OF SAME OF RECORD IN MAP CABINET L, SLIDE 342-B, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, SAID PROPERTY BEING BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS SHOWN ON MAP OF AFORESAID ADDITION, TO WHICH MAP SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION, ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF ROBERT H. WADDELL, SURVEYOR NUMBER 1479, 1114 CLINCH AVENUE, KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, DATED SEPTEMBER 10, 1990, DRAWING NUMBER R-16,208-8-2B.

Parcel ID: 106AC-02301G

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 2121 SILVERBROOK DR, KNOXVILLE, TN 37923. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): TERRY J COMBS

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: SILVER BROOK ASSOCIATION INC. The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103 www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #123426 09/25/2017, 10/02/2017, 10/09/2017

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Mary Katherine Franklin and Jack L. Franklin executed a Deed of Trust to Wells Fargo Financial Tennessee 1, LLC, Lender and Brandon G. Polito, Trustee(s), which was dated August 7, 2008 and recorded on August 21, 2008 in Instrument No. 200808210012699, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on September 19, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

The land referred to in this policy is situated in the STATE OF TENNESSEE, COUNTY OF KNOX, and described as follows:

The following described premises and land, to-wit:

Situated in the Second Civil District of Knox County, Tennessee and within the 33rd Ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Designated as Lot 2, Block A, of the Windrush Subdivision, Unit 1, as shown on the plat of the same of record in Plat Cabinet F, Slide 52-D, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee to which plat specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description of said lot, together with such rights and obligations and easements of enjoyment in common with other owners of lots shown on the recorded map aforesaid in the area designated on said Map as “Common Area” as the owner of the lot herein conveyed may be entitled to as such lot owner and as a member of the Windrush Owner’s Associations, Inc.

APN # 059OE002

Being the same property conveyed to Mary Katherine Franklin, married by deed from Maxine E. Miller, single, dated 11-20-01, filed 11-21-01 and recorded in Deed as Inst. No. 200111210040880 in Knox County Records.

Parcel ID Number: 059OE-002

Address/Description: 3853 Tambark Drive, Knoxville, TN 37917.

Current Owner(s): Mary Katherine Franklin.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 16-15719 FC01

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on October 24, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by JAMES E KANE AND BARBARA J KANE, to JOYCE, MEREDITH, FLITCROFT & NORMAND, Trustee, on March 24, 2006, as Instrument No. 200603300081440 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR TBW MORTGAGE-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-3

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATED IN THE SIXTH CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF ANY MUNICIPALITY AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

DESIGNATED AS LOT 10, BLOCK J, BELMONT WEST SUBDIVISION, UNIT 6, AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF SAME OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET E, SLIDE 42-B, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION OF SAID LOT.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO JAMES E. KANE AND BARBARA J. KANE, HUSBAND AND WIFE, BY DEED FROM DANIEL R. HAMILTON AND KATHY E. HAMILTON, HUSBAND AND WIFE, DATED JUNE 02, 2004, RECORDED JUNE 15, 2004, IN INSTRUMENT NO. 200406150114851, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

IF THERE IS A MOBILE HOME OR OTHER STRUCTURE LOCATED ON THE SUBJECT PROPERTY, GRANTOR/BORROWER GRANTS A SECURITY INTEREST IN SUCH MOBILE HOME OR OTHER STRUCTURE TO THE OWNER OF THE INDEBTEDNESS SECURED BY THIS DEED OF TRUST.

THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION IS THE SAME AS THE PRIOR DEED OF RECORD, NO BOUNDARY SURVEY HAVING BEEN MADE AT THE TIME OF THIS CONVEYANCE.

Tax ID: 07119AG015

Current Owner(s) of Property: JAMES E KANE AND BARBARA J KANE

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 9637 BRIARWOOD DRIVE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37923, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: DITECH FINANCIAL LLC – JUNIOR DOT AND CALVARY PORTFOLIO SERVICES, LLC

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-001388-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on October 24, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by KRISTI PICCIUTO AND JASON PICCIUTO, to TITLE ENTERPRISES-10285-1, Trustee, on September 16, 2003, as Instrument No. 200309290037733 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS SUCCESSOR TO JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, AS TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL ASSET MORTGAGE PRODUCTS, INC., MORTGAGE ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2003-RS10

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS TO-WIT:

BEING LOT NO. 8, BLOCK A, MIDVIEW ESTATES, AS SHOWN BY MAP OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 54-S, PAGE 8, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH MAP SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION. SAID PREMISES IMPROVED WITH DWELLING FRONTING ON MIDVIEW LANE AS SHOWN BY THE SURVEY OF HINDS SURVEYING DATED JUNE 14, 1982.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO KRISTI PICCIUTO FROM JAMES EDWARD DUNCAN AND WIFE, PATRICIA M. DUNCAN BY WARRANTY DEED DATED SEPTEMBER 16, 2003 OF RECORD IN INSTRUMENT NO. 200309290037732, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD IN BOOK 1478, PAGE 120; AND ALL MATTERS OF RECORD ON PLAT IN MAP BOOK 54-S, PAGE 8, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY.

Tax ID: 028NE 008

Current Owner(s) of Property: KRISTI PICCIUTO AND JASON PICCIUTO

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 4310 Midview Ln, Knoxville, TN 37938, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-001386-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

COURT NOTICES

TO: GIL WILLIAM RANDALL

IN RE: CARSON STONE ANDERSON

¬

NO. 194468-1

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant GIL WILLIAM RANDALL, non-residents of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon GIL WILLIAM RANDALL, it is ordered that said defendant, GIL WILLIAM RANDALL, file an Answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court in Knoxville, Tennessee and with Jennifer Chadwell, an Attorney whose address is, P.O. Box 4038 Oak Ridge, TN 37831, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor John F. Weaver in the Knox County Chancery Court, Division I, at 400 W. Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 20th day of September, 2017.

_______________________Clerk and Master

9/25, 10/2, 10/9, 10/16

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: UNKNOWN FATHER

IN RE: JAYCEON IZAIAH-KARTER BRUMFIELD

NO. 194371-3

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is verified, that the Defendant, Unknown Father is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon Unknown Father it is ordered that said defendant file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with Barbara Clark, an Attorney whose address is 2415 E. Magnolia Ave, Knoxville, TN 37917, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication of this notice, or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause set for hearing Ex Parte as to you before Chancellor Michael Moyers at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division III, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 15nd day of September, 2017

___________________

Clerk and Master

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF TENNESSEE

CHANCERY DIVISION

AT CLINTON, TENNESSEE

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

Rex Jackson

Whereabouts Unknown

Last Known Address:

201 Callahan Drive, Room 203

Knoxville, TN 37912

Tiffany Jackson

Petitioner

Vs

Rex Jackson

Defendant

No. 17CH881O

It appearing from the pleadings filed in this cause that, Rex Jackson whereabouts is unknown. In compliance with the provisions ofT.C.A. 21-1-204 and the Order of Publication of this court entered September 21, 2017, service ofprocess will be made by publication.

HE IS THEREFORE, HEREBY REQUIRED TO APPEAR, ON OR BEFORE:

November 13, 2017 next, before the Clerk and Master of Chancery Court, located at 100 N. Main Street, Suite 308, Clinton, Tennessee and make defense to the complaint filed against him in said court by Tiffany Jackson, Petitioner or otherwise said complaint will be taken for confessed, and a Judgment by Default entered. Defendant is required to file responsive pleading with the court and Plaintiffs Attorney, Henry D. Forrester, III, 711 S. Charles G. Seivers Blvd, Clinton, TN 37717. It is further ordered that this Notice be published in the Knoxville Focus for four consecutive weeks.

This 21st day of September, 2017.

Harold P, Cousins Jr.

CLERK AND MASTER

BY: Sandy Sherwood

ChiefDeputy Clerk

Non-Resident Notice

PATRICIA LEE MENDOZA – VS – SALVADOR MENDOZA ARIZAGA

DOCKET #140832

IN THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

IN THIS CAUSE, IT APPEARING FROM THE COMPLAINT FILED, WHICH IS SWORN TO, THAT THE DEFENDANT SALVADOR MENDOZA ARIZAGA IS A NON-RESIDENT OF THE STATE OF TENNESSEE, OR WHOSE WHEREABOUTS CANNOT BE ASCERTAINED UPON DILIGENT SEARCH AND INQUIRIY, SO THAT THE ORDINARY PROCESS OF LAW CANNOT BE SERVED UPON SALVADOR MENDOZA ARIZAGA.

IT IS ORDERED THAT SAID DEFENDANT FILE AN ANSWER TO AN ACTION OF COMPLAINT FOR DIVORCE FILED BY PATRICIA LEE MENDOZA, PLAINTIFF HEREIN, WITH THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT IN KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND WITH L. CLAY WHITE, PLAINTIFF’S ATTORNEY WHOSE ADDRESS IS 312 S. GAY ST. SUITE 204 KNOXVILLE, TN 37902, WITHIN THIRTY (30) DAYS OF THE LAST DATE OF PUBLICATION, AND IF YOU DO NOT ANSWER OR OTHERWISE RESPOND, A DEFAULT JUDGEMENT MAY BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU ON THE THIRTIETH (30TH) DAY AFTER THE FOURTH (4TH) PUBLICATION. THIS NOTICE WILL BE PUBLISHED IN THE KNOXVILLE FOCUS FOR FOUR (4) CONSECUTIVE WEEKS.

THIS IS THE 24TH DAY OF AUGUST, 2017

MIKE HAMMOND CLERK

BARBARA DAVIS DEPUTY CLERK.

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: RALPH EDWARD VANCE, JR., DAVID ALLEN GRAY, and the UNKNOWN BIOLOGICAL FATHER, the father of JACOB EDWARD RYAN VANCE, born to LORA MICHELLE PARROTT VANCE.

IN RE: DOCKET # 1-311-17 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, DIVISION I, AT KNOXVILLE

In this cause, it appearing from the Adoption Petition filed, which is sworn to, that the respondents, RALPH EDWARD VANCE, JR., DAVID ALLEN GRAY, and the UNKNOWN BIOLOGICAL FATHER, biological or legal father of the child, is either a non-resident of the state or whose present whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that ordinary service of process of law cannot be served upon them. It is ORDERED by the Court that the respondents, RALPH EDWARD VANCE, JR., DAVID ALLEN GRAY, and the UNKNOWN BIOLOGICAL FATHER, file an Answer with the Clerk, Catherine Shanks, P. O. Box 379, Knoxville, TN 37901 and with N. David Roberts, Jr. attorney for the petitioners, whose address is P. O. Box 2564, Knoxville TN 37901 within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause set for hearing ex parte as to you before KRISTI M. DAVIS, Circuit Judge, Knox County Circuit Court, City County Building, Main Avenue Knoxville TN. This notice will be published in The Focus, newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This the 13th day of September, 2017

/s/ CATHERINE SHANKS, Circuit Court Clerk

Published: 09/18/2017, 09/25/2017, 10/02/2017, 10/09/17

Non-Resident Notice

DUSTIN KEITH WEBB – VS- CYNTHIA MARIE WEBB

DOCKET #139743

IN THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

IN THIS CAUSE, IT APPEARING FROM THE COMPLAINT FILED, WHICH IS SWORN TO, THAT THE DEFENDANT CYNTHIA MARIE WEBB IS A NON-RESIDENT OF THE STATE OF TENNESSEE, OR WHOSE WHEREABOUTS CANNOT BE ASCERTAINED UPON DILIGENT SEARCH AND INQUIRY, SO THAT THE ORDINARY PROCESS OF LAW CANNOT BE SERVED UPON CYTHIA MARIE WEBB.

IT IS ORDERED THAT SAID DEFENDANT FILE AN ANSWER TO AN ACTION OF COMPLAINT FOR DIVORCE FILED BY DUSTIN KEITH WEBB, PLAINTIFF HEREIN, WITHT THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT IN KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND WITH L. CLAY WHITE, PLAINTIFF’S ATTORNEY WHOSE ADDRESS IS 312 S. GAY ST. SUITE 204 KNOXVILLE, TN 37902 WITHIN THIRTY (30 ) DAYS OF THE LAST DATE OF PUBLICATION, AND IF YOU DO NOT ANSWER OR OTHERWISE RESPOND, A DEFAULT JUDGMENT MAY BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU ON THE THIRTIETH (30TH) DAY AFTER THE FOURTH (4TH) PUBLICATION. THIS NOTICE WILL BE PUBLISHED IN THE KNOXVILLE FOCUS FOR FOUR (4) CONSECUTIVE WEEKS.

THIS THE 23RD DAY OF JUNE, 2017

MIKE HAMMOND CLERK

KATHY LEWIS DEPUTY CLERK

Non-Resident Notice

KATHERINE MICHELLE HOWARD -Vs- LARRY MICHAEL HOWARD

Docket # 141102

IN THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant LARRY MICHAEL HOWARD is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon LARRY MICHAEL HOWARD .

IT IS ORDERED that said defendant file an answer to an action of COMPLAINT FOR DIVORCE filed by KATHERINE MICHELLE HOWARD, Plaintiff herein, with the Fourth Circuit Court in Knoxville, Tennessee, and with N/A, Plaintiff’s Attorney whose address is N/A, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication, and if you do not answer or otherwise respond, a Default Judgment may be entered against you on the thirtieth (30th) day after the fourth (4th) publication. This notice will be published in The Knoxville Focus for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This the 6TH day of SEPTEMBER, 2017.

Mike Hammond

Clerk

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SHELBY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

FOR THE THIRTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT AT MEMPHIS

No. CH-17-1032-2

In RE: Adoption of

GABRIEL ISAIAH FREEMAN, a minor child

DOB: 3/31/09

WILLIAM CHARLES TERRELL, II, Petitioner,

and

REBEKKA NICHOLE FREEMAN, Co-Petitioner.

v.

DEMETRICE MORLEY, Respondent.

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

It appearing from the record in this cause that the whereabouts of the Respondent, Demetrice Morley, is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry. It further appearing that Respondent, Demetrice Morley, is an African American male.

It is therefore ordered that Respondent, Demetrice Morley, make his appearance herein at the Chancery Court of Shelby County, Tennessee on Friday, the 3rd day of November, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. (at least thirty days after final publication date) and answer Petitioner’s PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND FOR STEP-PARENT ADOPTION or the same will be taken for confessed as to Respondent and this cause proceeded with ex parte, and that a copy of this order be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in Knoxville Focus of Knoxville, Knox County, Tennessee.

This _____ day of ________, 20__.

CHANCERY COURT OF SHELBY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

BUTLER SEVIER HINSLEY & REID, PLLC

Lara E. Butler (#16014)

Attorney for Petitioners

530 Oak Court Drive, Suite 100

Memphis, Tennessee 38117

(901) 578-8888

Publish: 9/11/17, 9/18/17, 9/25/17, 10/2/17

Notice to Creditors

ESTATE OF JOANNA NIPPER CATES

DOCKET NUMBER 79378-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 8TH day of SEPTEMBER

2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

JOANNA NIPPER CATES

who died Aug 8, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the firstpublication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior

DEBRA C. WHITE; EXECUTRIX

6228 TRAILHEAD CIRCLE,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37920

ROBERT W. GODWIN ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

4611 OLD BROADWAY, KNOXVILLE, TN 37918

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JULIUS M. GREGG DOCKET NUMBER 79364-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 31ST day of AUGUST 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

JULIUS M. GREGG

who died Aug 1, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the firstpublication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditorreceived the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 31ST day of AUGUST, 2017.

ESTATE OF JULIUS M. GREGG PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

DAVID E. GREGG; EXECUTOR

215 E. REDBUD RD.,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37 92 0

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LOIS GERTRUDE BEALS GRYDER

DOCKET NUMBER 79086-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 5TH day of SEPTEMBER 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

LOIS GERTRUDE BEALS GRYDER

who died Apr 24, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months· from the date of the firstpublication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor receivedan actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 5TH day of SEPTEMBER, 2017.

ESTATE OF LOIS GERTRUDE BEALS GRYDER PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

DEBRA ANNETTE BEALS THACKER; EXECUTRIX

432 RIVER BEND DR., DANDRIDGE, TN 37 7 2 5

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF SANDRA WARREN STANSBERRY

DOCKET NUMBER 79366-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 31ST day of AUGUST 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

SANDRA WARREN STANSBERRY

who died Aug 10, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditorreceived the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days priorto the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 31ST day of AUGUST, 2017.

ESTATE OF SANDRA WARREN STANSBERRY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

TONY W. STANSBERRY; EXECUTOR

1609 BOTSFORD DRIVE

KNOXVILLE, TN. 37922

RUFUS W. BEAMER, JR. ATTORNEY AT LAW

707 MARKET ST. KNOXVILLE, TN. 37902

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JAMES HERBERT SWANN DOCKET NUMBER 79391-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 11TH day of SEPTEMBER 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

JAMES HERBERT SWANN

who died Aug 10, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the firstpublication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the.date the creditor receivedan actual copy of the’notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior

FIRST TENNESSEE BANK; EXECUTOR

800 S. GAY ST., FIFTH FLOOR,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37929

M. ALAN MOORE, JR. ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

800 S. GAY ST., FIFTH FLOOR,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37929

MISC. Notices

LEGAL SECTION 94

Knox County will receive bids for the following items & services:

Bid 2597, Printing of Calendars, due 10/26/17;

Bid 2602, Biohazard Waste Collection and Disposal, due 10/25/17;

RFP 2605, Prisoner Transport Services, due 10/25/17;

Bid 2606, Transmission Rebuild and Repair Services, due 10/30/17

For additional information call 865-215-5777, stop by the Procurement Division, 1000 North Central St., Suite 100, Knoxville, TN 37917, or visit our website: www.knoxcounty.org/procurement. To bid on Knox County surplus items, go to www.govdeals.com.

Public Notice

Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization

Technical Committee Meeting, October 10, 2017

The Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) Technical Committee will meet on Tuesday, October 10th at 9 a.m. in the Small Assembly Room of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN. The full Agenda will be available on the TPO website approximately one week prior to the meeting and can be found here: www.knoxtrans.org/meeting. If you would like a copy of the final Agenda please contact the TPO. If you need assistance or accommodation for a disability please notify the TPO three business days in advance of the meeting and we will be glad to work with you in obliging any reasonable request.

865-215-2694 or dori.caron@knoxtrans.org.

Notice of Auction

THE OWNERSAND/OR LIEN HOLDERS OF THE FOLLOWING VEHICLES ARE HERBY NOTIFIED OF THEIR RIGHTS TO PAY ALL CHARGES AND RECLAIM SAID VEHICLES BEING HELD AT RICK’S AUTOMOTIVES 8609 NORRIS LN. KNOXVILLE, TN 37938. FAILURE TO RECLAIM THESE VEHICLES WILL BE DEEMED A WAIVER OF ALL RIGHTS, TITLE AND CONSENT TO DISPOSE OF SAID VEHICLE AT PUBLIC AUCTION ON THURSDAY OCTOBER 5, 2017 AT 10:00 AM. 2001 Dodge vin 1B7HF16Z81S725154