Mabry-Hazen House presents one-act play at fourth annual Lineage and Legacy

On Sunday, October 1, 2017, Mabry-Hazen House will host its fourth annual Lineage and Legacy event from 2 p.m. — 4 p.m. Every year the museum invites family descendants, supporting members, and the general public to Mabry’s Hill to commemorate of one of Knoxville’s first families. The event reflects on the past and present experiences of the Mabry family and their imprint upon Knoxville’s history.

Join us in 2017 for Evelyn & Evelyn, a one-act play written by Douglas McDaniel and performed by the Tennessee Stage Company. The play will imagine an elderly Evelyn Hazen, the last descendant who lived in the home, as she reflects on her life by conversing with her younger selves. Miss Hazen, born 1899, was involved in an ill-fated love affair throughout the 1920s and gained notoriety in Knoxville when in 1934 she won a breach of promise lawsuit against her former fiancé. During the 1960s, she became a staunch opponent to Urban Renewal and unwittingly casting herself as one Knoxville’s earliest preservationists.

The event also will serve as a membership drive and annual meeting of the membership. In addition to the play, guests will enjoy light refreshments and tours of the 1858 house and original collection. Tickets to Lineage and Lineage cost $10 and support the museum’s mission to preserve and educate the public about a valuable part of East Tennessee. Members attend free of charge. The one-act play is supported by a matching grant generously provided by the Tennessee Arts Commission.

Tickets are available for purchase at the museum or www.mabryhazen.com.