Marble City Opera Season presents a double-bill of Menotti’s ‘The Telephone’ and Poulenc’s ‘The Human Voice’

‘Marble City Opera will present a double-bill of Menotti’s The Telephone and Poulenc’s The Human Voice. Performances will be presented at The Square Room, Knoxville, Tennessee at 8:00 p.m. on October 6 and 7, 2017.

Marble City Opera is pleased to return to The Square Room with the presentation of these two short operas in English about women on the telephone. The Telephone is a 30-minute comic opera about Lucy, who is always on the phone, and Ben, who is trying to propose to her, but every time he tries to ask, the phone rings. Poulenc’s The Human Voice is a 40-minute dramatic opera about Elle who is having her last conversation with her lover, who now loves someone else, and is based on Jean Cocteau’s play La Voix Humaine. Audiences will immediately relate to these two operas that take a look at women and their relationships through their ability to connect over the telephone.

Marble City Opera continues to bring accessible opera performances to new venues and new audiences in Knoxville. Poulenc’s The Human Voice features Executive Artistic Director and local soprano, Kathryn Frady as Elle whose recent performance of Violetta in La Traviata said,

“One of the many engaging features of Marble City Opera has been its willingness and courage to present in a wide range of alternative performance spaces—from refurbished stages to coffee shop backrooms to church naves.” ~ Alan Sherrod, ArtsKnoxville, May 2016

Tickets can be purchased online at www.marblecityopera.com. General admission is $25 online and $35 at the door.