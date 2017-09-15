Mayor to host 11th annual senior appreciation picnic today

Connect on Linked in

When: Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: John Tarleton Park, 3201 Division Street

Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett will host the 11th Annual Senior Appreciation Picnic on Friday, Sept. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at John Tarleton Park.

The picnic will include lunch, live music by The Chillbillies, animal exhibits, games, a Tai Chi demonstration and vendor expo.

The event is free to all Knox County seniors.

The Knox County Commission and other elected officials have been invited and may be in attendance.

Partners for the 2017 Senior Appreciation Picnic include: platinum sponsor Oakwood/Northshore/Knoxville High Senior Living facilities (Senior Solutions Management Group); gold sponsor Humana; and silver sponsors AARP, Freedom Senior Living, Sherrill Hills Luxury Senior Living and Hillcrest Healthcare Communities.

For more information on Knox County Senior Services, including a list of senior centers and locations, can be found online at http://www.knoxcounty.org/seniors.