It’s Not too Late to Register for National Night Out

—From the City of Knoxville, Office of Neighborhoods

If your neighborhood is making last-minute plans to participate in National Night Out next Tuesday, Oct. 3, it is not too late to register with the Knoxville Police Department (KPD) to make sure KPD attends your event.

The City will develop a log of events so that elected officials and City Council candidates, as well as KPD, all know to stop by. Please send the following information to both KPD Officer John Morgan (865-215-1519) at jmorgan@knoxvilletn.gov and the Office of Neighborhoods at dsharp@knoxvilletn.gov :