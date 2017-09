Oscar Mayer Wienermobile begins area tour tomorrow

Dijon Dom and Cheddar Cheese Elise with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be hosting events at local grocery stores around the area, as well as attending Fried Pickle Festival.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile events include setting up and playing some ‘bunderful’ games, taking pictures, and handing out the iconic Wiener Whistles.

Here are the venues and dates if you would like to “meat up” with Dom and Elise and see the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile!

Event Venue: Kroger

Date: Thursday, September 28

Address: 9501 Northshore Drive, Knoxville, TN

Time: 11-2 P.M.

Event Venue: Kroger

Date: Thursday, September 28

Address: 507 North Foothills Plaza, Maryville, TN

Time: 3-6 P.M.

Event Venue: Kroger

Date: Friday, September 29

Address: 9225 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN

Time: 11-2 P.M.

Event Venue: Kroger

Date: Friday, September 29

Address: 189 Brooklawn St, Farragut, TN

Time: 3-6 P.M.

Event Venue: Fried Pickle Festival

Date: Saturday, September 30

Address: 3895 New Highway 68, Madisonville, TN

Time: 9-5P.M.

Event Venue: Kroger

Date: Sunday, October 1

Address: 5201 North Broadway, Knoxville, TN

Time: 11-2 P.M.

Event Venue: Kroger

Date: Sunday, October 1

Address: 234 Emory Rd, Powell, TN

Time: 3-6 P.M.