Pat: A Legacy of Love Film Debut Gains Momentum

On September 7, 2017, at the end of an orange carpet and in front of a sold-out crowd, University of Tennessee professors Sarah Hillyer and Ashleigh Huffman will present their debut film, “Pat: A Legacy of Love” to a national audience at the Knoxville Bijou Theatre downtown. The film has gained tremendous momentum in recent weeks.

Hillyer said, “I’m incredibly proud and honored to share this story in Knoxville. The greatest gift we have received from Pat is her kindness – this night gives us a chance to return the gift and say ‘thank you’ for changing the lives of girls in Iraq through the gift of sending basketballs and messages of love and hope.”

As part of the event, numerous members of the Lady Vol family will be in attendance, as well as other notable members of the UT Athletics Department, including coaches and staff.

Holly Warlick, Lady Vol Head Coach said, “I personally have been changed by this project and think sport is an unbelievable way to empower women and promote peace. It’s a story worth telling and I look forward to the opportunity Thursday night.”

There will also be a special choreographed performance by the Seymour AAU Lady Ballerz, and an intimate collection of photographs of Coach Summitt, donated and displayed by the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. “I am her legacy” commemorative t-shirts will also be on sale.

The event will also offer an opportunity to pay it forward, by sponsoring basketballs that will be donated both locally to Girls, Inc. and globally to under-resourced girls’ basketball programs worldwide. Additionally, on-site there will be opportunities to support Pedal for Pat and the Pat Summitt Foundation.

Robin Wilhoit of WBIR and Michelle Marciniak, former player and co-founder of Sheex, will be the co-emcees of the night, with special appearances made by former athletic director Joan Cronan, current head coach Holly Warlick, and president of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, Dana Hart. There will be other surprises throughout the night and an event you will not want to miss.

For more information, please visit the website: patlegacyoflove.com. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the film begins at 7 p.m. A portion of the proceeds from this event will benefit the Pat Summitt Foundation as well as the girls and women fighting for their right to play sports around the world.