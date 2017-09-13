Premier antique show held this weekend at Museum of Appalachia

On Friday and Saturday, September 15-16, 2017, the Museum of Appalachia will host the 6th annual “Days of the Pioneer” Antique Show & Sale. This two-day event features the finest selection of 18th and 19th century antiques from over 60 of the nation’s preeminent dealers.

“With the 65-acre Museum of Appalachia as a backdrop, attendees will see thousands of early American artifacts in their natural setting, and then will have the opportunity to purchase similar items from some of the best antique dealers in the country,” said Museum President, Elaine Meyer.

The event also features mountain music, Revolutionary and Civil War encampments, and traditional craftsmen demonstrating pioneer skills. Guests will enjoy activities such as sawmilling, blacksmithing, sorghum making, spinning, weaving, and more.

“The Museum of Appalachia is the purest museum of its kind. It is everything we antique dealers love,” said Jill Peterson, publisher of A Simple Life magazine and nationally-known dealer and purveyor of primitive antiques.

Admission to the Antique Show includes a tour of the Museum mountain farm and village, which contains 36 historic log structures, exhibit halls filled with thousands of Appalachian artifacts, gardens, and free-range farm animals.

Tickets can be purchased at the Museum of Appalachia on the day of the event. The Antique Show is free for Museum of Appalachia members.

The Museum is located 16 miles north of Knoxville, one mile east of I-75 at Exit 122. For more information call (865) 494-7680 or visit the website at www.museumofappalachia.org.