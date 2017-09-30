Task Force Seeks Nominations for Broadway Improvement Award

—From the City of Knoxville, Office of Neighborhoods

The Broadway Corridor Task Force (BCTF) has issued a call for nominations of businesses or individuals who have made the most positive impact on the Broadway Corridor between Fifth Avenue and I-640 in 2017.

Respondents are encouraged to nominate businesses or individuals who have improved the corridor through beautification projects, carried out exterior or outdoor improvements, made efforts to attract and promote economic growth and vitality, or worked to increase cohesiveness of the commercial corridor and the connected residential areas.

The winner will receive the BCTF’s Community Improvement Award, which recognizes reinvestment efforts made along the Broadway Corridor in the spirit of the Broadway Enhancement Plan, a collection of improvement ideas derived from community input with guidance from the East Tennessee Community Design Center.

Take this survey to make a nomination. Respondents may choose from listed options or write in their own nomination. Nominations are open until Oct. 21. The awardee will be announced at a November press conference.

For more information on the Broadway Enhancement Plan, visit the Community Design Center website at communitydc.org/master-planning.

BCTF was established in 2014 to stimulate collaborative and constructive discussion among neighborhoods and businesses. The group comprises representatives from the North Knoxville Business and Professional Association, as well as neighborhood organizations in the Belle Morris, Edgewood Park, Fairmont Emoriland, Fourth & Gill, Old North Knoxville, and Oakwood Lincoln Park neighborhoods.