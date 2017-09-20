Tennessee Highway Patrol Knoxville District Seeks Public Assistance to Locate Fatal Hit and Run Crash Suspect

Thirteen month old killed in hit and run crash

 

KNOXVILLE – URGENT: September 20th, 2017, The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Knoxville District is seeking immediate public assistance to locate a hit and run driver.  Preliminary information indicates that a red Pontiac Vibe 4-door was traveling North Bound on Hwy. 441 Chapman Hwy.  During this time a 13-month-old child was struck and killed.  If anyone has any information they are strongly encouraged to call the THP Knoxville District Dispatch Center at 865-544-3380 for Sergeant Steve Manning.

