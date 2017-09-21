Tennessee Highway Patrol offers a Five Thousand Dollar Reward in Sevier County fatal hit and run crash.

By on No Comment

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is offering a Five Thousand Dollar ($5,000) Reward for information that will lead to the location of the vehicle and arrest of the individual(s) involved in a fatal hit and run crash on Hwy. 441 (Chapman Hwy.) in Sevier County, Tennessee.

 

The preliminary information indicates that a 2005-2008 red Pontiac Vibe 4-Door was traveling North Bound on Hwy 441 (Chapman Hwy.) in Sevier County when the driver struck and killed a thirteen month old baby. This vehicle immediately fled the scene. If anyone has information about this event they are requested to please contact the THP Knoxville District Office at 865-544-3380 and request Sergeant Steve Manning.

Tennessee Highway Patrol offers a Five Thousand Dollar Reward in Sevier County fatal hit and run crash. added by on
View all posts by design →

Related posts:

  1. Tennessee Highway Patrol Knoxville District Seeks Public Assistance to Locate Fatal Hit and Run Crash Suspect
  2. Tennessee Highway Patrol announces holiday weekend enforcement strategy
  3. Tennessee Highway Patrol warns motorists that school is starting back be alert for children loading and unloading from school buses

You must be logged in to post a comment Login