Tennessee Highway Patrol offers a Five Thousand Dollar Reward in Sevier County fatal hit and run crash.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is offering a Five Thousand Dollar ($5,000) Reward for information that will lead to the location of the vehicle and arrest of the individual(s) involved in a fatal hit and run crash on Hwy. 441 (Chapman Hwy.) in Sevier County, Tennessee.

The preliminary information indicates that a 2005-2008 red Pontiac Vibe 4-Door was traveling North Bound on Hwy 441 (Chapman Hwy.) in Sevier County when the driver struck and killed a thirteen month old baby. This vehicle immediately fled the scene. If anyone has information about this event they are requested to please contact the THP Knoxville District Office at 865-544-3380 and request Sergeant Steve Manning.