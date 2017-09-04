Tennessee Valley Fair Partners with Medic Regional Blood Center

The Tennessee Valley Fair is once again partnering with Medic Regional Blood Center to increase much needed blood donations in East Tennessee. Donations given during the September 5th-8th timeframe at one of Medic’s Community Drives or Donor Centers will result in a fair admission pass. The admission pass can be used any day of the 2017 Tennessee Valley Fair – September 8th-17th. Tuesday, Sept. 5 MEDIC Knoxville Donor Center, 8am-6:30pm MEDIC Farragut Donor Center, 7:30am-7pm MEDIC Crossville Donor Center, 12pm-6pm (CDT) Sevier Heights Baptist Church in South Knoxville, 11am-5pm Food City in Dandridge, 12pm-6pm First Baptist Church of Newport, 12pm-6pm Freddy’s Frozen Custard in Morristown, 12pm-7pm Maryville College (Bartlett Hall), 10am-4pm Norwood Elementary School in Oliver Springs, 11am-5pm US Bank in Rockwood, 9am-4pm Wednesday, Sept. 6 MEDIC Knoxville Donor Center, 8am-6:30pm MEDIC Farragut Donor Center, 6:30am-6pm MEDIC Crossville Donor Center, 8am-4pm (CDT) Ingles in Karns, 11am-6pm Dotson Memorial Baptist Church in Maryville, 2pm-8pm Laughlin Healthcare Center in Greeneville (801 East McKee St.), 1:30pm-4pm Smoky Mountain Knife Works in Sevierville, 12pm-6pm St. Patrick’s Catholic Church/Knights of Columbus in Morristown 11am-6pm Thursday, Sept. 7 MEDIC Knoxville Donor Center, 8am-6:30pm MEDIC Farragut Donor Center, 7:30am-7pm MEDIC Crossville Donor Center, 12pm-6pm (CDT) Ingles in Powell, 11am-6pm New Providence Southern Baptist Church in Loudon 11am-6pm United Grocery Outlet in Jacksboro 11am-6pm Walgreens in Seymour, 1pm-5pm Friday, Sept. 8 MEDIC Knoxville Donor Center, 8am-6:30pm MEDIC Farragut Donor Center, 6:30am-6pm MEDIC Crossville Donor Center, 8am-4pm (CDT) Dollar General in Gibbs, 11am-6pm Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Maryville, 11am-6pm Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville, 12pm- 6pm Ft. Sanders Sevier Senior Center (1220 W Main St), 9:30am-4pm Lowe’s in East Knoxville, 12pm-6pm Sloan’s of Vonore, 11am-6pm Walmart in Madisonville, 11am-6pm Medic Regional Blood Center is East Tennessee’s sole provider of blood and blood products, supplying 21 counties and 27 area hospitals. Blood shortages occur during the summer months and Medic currently has a need for all blood types. Donors must be at least 17 years of age, weigh 110 pounds or more (16 year-olds weighing 120 pounds or more can donate but must have parental consent) and all donors must present valid photo identification.