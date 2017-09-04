Tennessee Valley Fair Partners with Medic Regional Blood Center

Blood donors to receive free fair admission 

 

The Tennessee Valley Fair is once again partnering with  Medic Regional Blood Center to increase much needed blood donations in East Tennessee. Donations given during the September 5th-8th timeframe at one of Medic’s Community Drives or Donor Centers will result in a fair admission pass. The admission pass can be used any day of the 2017 Tennessee Valley Fair – September 8th-17th.

 

Tuesday, Sept. 5

MEDIC Knoxville Donor Center, 8am-6:30pm

MEDIC Farragut Donor Center, 7:30am-7pm

MEDIC Crossville Donor Center, 12pm-6pm (CDT)

Sevier Heights Baptist Church in South Knoxville, 11am-5pm

Food City in Dandridge, 12pm-6pm

First Baptist Church of Newport, 12pm-6pm

Freddy’s Frozen Custard in Morristown, 12pm-7pm

Maryville College (Bartlett Hall), 10am-4pm

Norwood Elementary School in Oliver Springs, 11am-5pm

US Bank in Rockwood, 9am-4pm

 

Wednesday, Sept. 6

MEDIC Knoxville Donor Center, 8am-6:30pm

MEDIC Farragut Donor Center, 6:30am-6pm

MEDIC Crossville Donor Center, 8am-4pm (CDT)

Ingles in Karns, 11am-6pm

Dotson Memorial Baptist Church in Maryville, 2pm-8pm

Laughlin Healthcare Center in Greeneville (801 East McKee St.), 1:30pm-4pm

Smoky Mountain Knife Works in Sevierville, 12pm-6pm

St. Patrick’s Catholic Church/Knights of Columbus in Morristown 11am-6pm

 

Thursday, Sept. 7

MEDIC Knoxville Donor Center, 8am-6:30pm

MEDIC Farragut Donor Center, 7:30am-7pm

MEDIC Crossville Donor Center, 12pm-6pm (CDT)

Ingles in Powell, 11am-6pm

New Providence Southern Baptist Church in Loudon 11am-6pm

United Grocery Outlet in Jacksboro 11am-6pm

Walgreens in Seymour, 1pm-5pm

 

Friday, Sept. 8

MEDIC Knoxville Donor Center, 8am-6:30pm

MEDIC Farragut Donor Center, 6:30am-6pm

MEDIC Crossville Donor Center, 8am-4pm (CDT)

Dollar General in Gibbs, 11am-6pm

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Maryville, 11am-6pm

Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville, 12pm- 6pm

Ft. Sanders Sevier Senior Center (1220 W Main St), 9:30am-4pm

Lowe’s in East Knoxville, 12pm-6pm

Sloan’s of Vonore, 11am-6pm

Walmart in Madisonville, 11am-6pm

 

Medic Regional Blood Center is East Tennessee’s sole provider of blood and blood products, supplying 21 counties and 27 area hospitals. Blood shortages occur during the summer months and Medic currently has a need for all blood types.  Donors must be at least 17 years of age, weigh 110 pounds or more (16 year-olds weighing 120 pounds or more can donate but must have parental consent) and all donors must present valid photo identification.

 

