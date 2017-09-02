ThinkTennessee Thanks General Assembly, Secretary of State Tre Hargett for Online Voter Registration Efforts

Nonpartisan think tank supports steps to help modernize, secure state’s election systems

ThinkTennessee is celebrating the launch of online voter registration in Tennessee. The new system allows eligible Tennesseans to register to vote online and is an important first step toward securing and modernizing the state’s elections.

“For decades, technology has been used across industries to protect sensitive information, cut costs and improve efficiency. Government should be no different,” said Bob Cooper, ThinkTennessee board chair, “especially when it comes to something as essential as our democracy. We applaud the efforts of many public officials, including the General Assembly and Secretary of State Tre Hargett, who worked to get this commonsense measure enacted and ask that other Tennesseans join us in saying – and signing – thanks.”

Tennessee currently ranks 40th in voter registration and 50th in voter turnout nationwide, according to the latest data available from the Pew Charitable Trusts. It is the 37th state to implement online voter registration.

Modernization efforts like online voter registration have helped many other states reduce the risk of errors, create new safeguards and maintain more accurate voter rolls.

“Some Tennesseans, like people in rural areas and those in the military, may find it difficult to keep their voter registration up-to-date,” said Shanna Singh Hughey, president of ThinkTennessee. “Online voter registration uses technology to help fix that, preserving both the integrity of our elections and the right to vote for all Tennesseans.”

The new registration technology will also reduce government red tape and save taxpayers money. On average, online registrations cost 30 percent less to process than paper registrations.

ThinkTennessee asks supporters of online voter registration to sign a thank-you card for the General Assembly and Secretary of State Hargett at www.thinktennessee.org/.