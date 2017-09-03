Town Hall East’s Neighborhood Scoop postponed to Monday, Sept. 11th

Due to rain saturated grounds in Tank Strickland Park and the threat of rain this afternoon, Town Hall East has decided to postpone the Ice Cream Social to Monday, September 11th, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Tank Strickland Park next to the Burlington Branch Library, 4614 Asheville Highway.
Everyone is invited to attend the September Town Hall East membership meeting afterwards at 7:00 p.m., at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 4904 Asheville Highway.
The following supporters of Town Hall East have made T.H.E. Neighborhood Scoop possible, helping us in any number of ways, including donating prizes. See you on Monday, September 11th from 5-7 p.m.!
Advance Auto Parts, 2580 East Magnolia Avenue
Ashley Sullivan, DDS, 4820 Asheville Highway
Burlington Branch Library, 4614 Asheville Highway
Cemex, 6212 Cement Plant Road
Chick-Fil-A, 5100 North Broadway
Chilhowee-Holston Hills Fire Station #16, 5102 Asheville Hwy
City of Knoxville, Office of Neighborhoods
East Knoxville Business & Professional Association
Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 4904 Asheville Highway
Firehouse Subs, Knoxville
Freedom Christian Academy, 4615 Asheville Highway
Knox County Parks and Recreation
Kroger, 4414 Asheville Highway
Lena’s Salon of Beauty, 4918 Asheville Highway
Petree’s Flowers, 3805 East Magnolia Avenue
Rita’s Bakery, 3023 Tazewell Pike
The Shopper News
Trinity Hills Senior Care, 4611 Asheville Highway
Weigel’s, Knoxville
Zoo Knoxville, 3500 Knoxville Zoo Drive
