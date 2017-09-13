Twenty-four UTPD Officers to Assist at UT–Florida Game

With hurricane recovery efforts underway in Gainesville, Florida, 24 officers from the University of Tennessee Police Department will travel there on Saturday to assist with game-day security.

Troy Lane, associate vice chancellor for public safety and chief of police, is speaking with University of Florida police this morning to work out the details.

“Due to hurricane relief efforts, Florida law enforcement and their partners are spread very thin right now,” Lane said. “We felt the need to help out in any way we can.”

Hurricane Irma has flooded and devastated neighborhoods, downed trees, and snarled traffic in a swath that covers much of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.

Despite the hurricane’s effects, university officials announced Tuesday that the UT–Florida game would be held as planned on Saturday in Gainesville. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. EDT.