University of Florida Police, FDOT Announce Road Closures along US 441, I-75 Due To Flooding

Those planning on traveling to Saturday’s Tennessee-Florida game in Gainesville should stay up-to-date on Florida road conditions and plan accordingly.

From University of Florida Police

FDOT is currently monitoring the water levels at the Santa Fe River and the integrity of the bridges over the river at US 441 and I-75. They anticipate closing both bridges between 3 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. ET today (Wednesday) due to the rising waters. As a result, traffic will be diverted off the interstate north and south.

The preliminary detour is expected to be the following:

Northbound traffic will be encouraged to exit at SW Williston Rd (SR 121) and be routed to US 301 North. There will be a hard closure at the City of Alachua exit (US441) where all northbound traffic will be routed south to NW 53rd Ave. NW 53rd Ave will turn into one way eastbound traffic to NE Waldo Rd and directed north to US 301. Traffic at N. Main and NE 15th St and NW 53rd Ave will only be allowed to turn east.

Southbound traffic will be diverted off I-75 in Columbia County and directed to US 19.