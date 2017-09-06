Updated bag policy at Tennessee Valley Fair

The Tennessee Valley Fair is a non-profit 501 (c)3 organization that exists to celebrate East Tennessee heritage and promote regional agriculture.

For the safety and security of our fairgoers, the Tennessee Valley Fair is updating our bag policy, effective September 8-17, 2017. Fairgoers should note that:

All bags will be checked by security upon entry, regardless of shape, size or necessity.

All attendees are subject to screening via metal detectors. Screenings will be conducted by Tennessee Valley Fair Security Officials upon entry. (This change is a state requirement per Tennessee Public Chapter 467, which took effect July 1, 2017.)

Approved Items:

Permitted bags include:

– Clear bags of any size/shape

– Small clutches/purses, no larger than 4.5 inches by 6 inches

– Diaper bags when accompanied by a minor child

– Medically necessary bags

All approved bags are subject to search and will be tagged to indicate they have been approved by KPD.

Prohibited Items:

Backpacks

Printed pattern plastic bag

Cross-body bag

Fanny pack

Purses

Coolers

Reusable grocery totes

Mesh bags / Cinch bags

Duffel bags

Large tote bags

Beverage containers

Camera cases

Brief cases

Any bags deemed unsafe by the Knoxville Police Department

If you have questions about this new policy, please contact the fair office at: 865-215-1471 or fair@tnvalleyfair.org