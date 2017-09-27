UT Welcomes Fans, SEC Nation to Georgia Game Saturday

—From UT News

UT welcomes fans and visitors to campus Saturday for the football game against the University of Georgia.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. EDT. Gates open at 1:30 p.m. CBS will televise the game, which is sold out.

The SEC Network’s SEC Nation Presented by Pilot Flying J program will broadcast live from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Ayres Hall.

UT reminds fans that no items can be left or stored at the gates or left unattended outside their vehicles. Please be careful about purchasing counterfeit tickets, as all counterfeit tickets will be confiscated at the stadium gates and the patron denied admission.

The Vol Walk will begin at 1:15 p.m. in front of the Torchbearer statue on Volunteer Boulevard as the members of the football team proceed down Peyton Manning Pass to the stadium. Peyton Manning himself will participate in the Vol Walk before being honored at halftime for his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

The Pride of the Southland Band will begin marching at 1:50 p.m. from the Natalie L. Haslam Music Center on Volunteer Boulevard to the Haslam Business Building, then make a right turn onto the pedestrian bridge connecting Volunteer Boulevard to the Hill. The band will then circle down the slope to Phillip Fulmer Way, perform a musical salute to the Hill, and enter the stadium from the north.

The Toyota Volunteer Village offers pregame festivities for fans of all ages beginning at noon. Located in the Humanities Plaza, Volunteer Village features pregame appearances from Smokey, Junior Smokey, cheerleaders, and UT’s dance team.

The UT Institute of Agriculture will hold its annual Ag Day event on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. in the Brehm Animal Science Arena on the agriculture campus. Activities include live music, informational displays, live animals, an insect petting zoo, and a visit from Smokey.

Read more about stadium security, parking, and traffic.