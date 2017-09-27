Voting begins now for top 50 high school coaches in U.S. Cellular’s Most Valuable Coach Program

Farragut’s Eddie Courtney and Clinton’s Randy McKamey among Top 50

U.S. Cellular has announced the Top 50 nominees for its Most Valuable Coach program. Coach Eddie Courtney from Farragut High School and Coach Randy McKamey from Clinton High School are among the Top 50. After thousands of nominations were submitted, these Top 50 coaches are now listed on TheMostValuableCoach.com. At the end of the program, the winning coach will receive a $50,000 donation to the charitable organization of their choosing or their high school athletic department, a trip to Orlando, Florida, and on-field recognition at the Under Armour High School All-America Game.

U.S. Cellular’s Most Valuable Coach program honors high school coaches who lead by example, strengthen their teams and give back to their communities. The public can vote for their favorite coach among the Top 50 nominees between now and 11:59 a.m. CT on Oct. 9 at TheMostValuableCoach.com.

The 15 coaches earning the most votes will advance to the final round of voting. U.S. Cellular will award each Final 15 coach’s school with $5,000, host a local celebratory event and create a short video that shares the coach’s story on TheMostValuableCoach.com.

“We are truly inspired by the incredible stories that were shared throughout the nomination phase of the Most Valuable Coach program,” said Nathan Waddell, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in Tennessee. “Each of the Top 50 coaches deserves to be recognized for their contributions to not only their team, but also their community. These individuals go beyond the game and lead by example. We encourage everyone in East Tennessee to vote for their favorite coach.”

Along with online public voting, a panel of judges, including Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Kurt Warner, will help determine the Most Valuable Coach based on leadership qualities and the positive impact they have had on their community, school and players. The winning coach will be announced at noon CT on Nov. 20.

For more information, to vote on the Top 50 coaches and to view the official program rules, please visit TheMostValuableCoach.com.