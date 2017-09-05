What Good Is Fiber?

By Rosie Moore

I read this in a book I received some time ago: “Simply put, fiber is the part of plant food our bodies can’t use. That’s why for decades fiber was pretty much ignored. It didn’t provide nutrients and nobody was clamoring for more fiber in their food. In fact, food manufacturers went to great lengths to remove fiber from grains to make white bread and other processed foods softer and easier to digest. How the tide has turned! We now realize that fiber is vital for health in many different ways. Food manufacturers are finding ways to add fiber to everything from bread to yogurt and boasting about it on their labels.

Since our bodies can’t absorb fiber, it’s calories don’t count! Better yet, high fiber foods make you feel fuller sooner and that feeling lasts longer. Fiber takes a longer time to leave your stomach and you feel more satisfied with fewer calories. Also, fiber actually reduces the absorption of some of the other calories you consume with it.

If you think the only way to eat more fiber is to bulk up on bran flakes, you are in for a delicious surprise. Luscious fruits like avocadoes, raspberries and bananas are high in fiber.

Here are five easy ways to increase the fiber in your diet:

Start out strong. Choose a high fiber cereal with fruit for breakfast. Switch to whole grains. Try whole grain breads and pasta. Eat the whole fruit. Fiber is in the peel and the pulp. Drop that peeler. Instead, scrub carrots and potatoes. Eat beans or lentils three times a week. They’re fiber heroes.”

After reading these paragraphs I loaded up on fiber.

Found many succulent recipes in this book and I’m going to share one with you that I’ve tried.

SUNNY SEED BRAN WAFFLES:

2 egg whites

1 tab. dark brown sugar

1 tab. vegetable oil

1 cup skimmed milk

2/3 c. wheat bran

2/3 c. quick oats

1- 1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. salt

3 tab. toasted sunflower seeds

1 c. apple butter

To toast sunflower seeds, cook and stir sunflower seeds in small nonstick skillet over medium heat about five minutes or until golden brown.

Beat egg whites in medium bowl with electric mixer until soft peaks form. Blend brown sugar and oil in small bowl. Stir in milk; mix well. Combine bran, oats, baking powder, and salt in large bowl; mix well. Stir milk mixture into bran mixture. Add sunflower seeds; stir just until combined. Do not over-mix. Gently fold in beaten egg whites. Stir nonstick waffle iron lightly with nonstick cooking spray. Heat according to manufacturer’s directions. Stir batter; spoon 1/2 c batter into waffle iron for each waffle Cook until steam stops escaping from around edges and waffle is golden brown. Serve each waffle with 1/4 c. apple butter. Enjoy!

Thought for the day: Life is not a cup to be drained, but a measure to be filled. American proverb

Send comments to: rosemerrie@att.net. Thank you.