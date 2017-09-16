Workshop on Live Sound Mixing

October 11 from 6-9 p.m. at The Laurel Theater

As part of its community service and education programs, Jubilee Community Arts is offering a workshop which will provide an introduction to audio setup, equipment, and mixing for concerts. Designed for musicians and volunteers interested in a basic introduction to live sound mixing, this workshop will present the basics of microphone usage, gain settings, monitor and house mixing, house and channel EQ, and use of mixing boards.

There is no charge for the workshop, but participants are encouraged to volunteer 6 hours of time over the next year to aid production of Jubilee Community Arts activities.

The workshop will be presented by Dr. Lou Gross, Volunteer Sound Engineer for the Laurel Theater. The workshop date is October 11 from 6-9 p.m. at the Laurel Theater, 16th and Laurel Ave. To register call Jubilee Community Arts at 522-5851.

The Laurel Theater is located on the corner of 16th and Laurel Avenue in the historic Fort Sanders neighborhood of Knoxville near the UT campus.

For additional information call Toby Koosman at (865) 522-5851 or email concerts@jubileearts.org

The mission of Jubilee Community Arts is to promote, preserve and present the traditional performing arts of the southern Appalachian region and to nurture the cultural milieu responsible for the birth and evolution of these and related art forms. Jubilee Community Arts is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation.