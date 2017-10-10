Baker Center to Host Three Gubernatorial Candidates in October

UT’s Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy will host three gubernatorial candidates this month.

“We have invited all of the 2018 Tennessee Gubernatorial Candidates to speak on leading Tennessee forward,” said Katie Cahill, associate director of the Baker Center. “Three of them will be at the Baker Center in October. Dates for the other candidates are being finalized and will be announced soon.”

The following candidates will speak in the Baker Center’s Toyota Auditorium as part of the center’s Leadership and Governance Series:

5–6 p.m. Wednesday, October 11—Karl Dean is an attorney and politician who served as the sixth mayor of the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County.

6–7 p.m. Tuesday, October 17—Bill Lee is the chairman and former CEO of Lee Co. in Franklin, Tennessee.

4–5 p.m. Wednesday, October 25—Randy Boyd is the former economic and community development commissioner for the state of Tennessee.

The Leadership and Governance Program at the Baker Center is a forum for exploring democracy and promoting leadership in public service. Through education, research, and student initiatives, the program works to promote a participatory democracy, to encourage the spirit of public service, and to instill the principles of civility.

The University of Tennessee does not support or oppose any of the candidates running for governor.