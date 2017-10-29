Bearden Christmas Tree Lighting Slated for November 3

~ from the City of Knoxville’s Office of Neighborhoods

Bearden Village Council’s Third Annual Bearden Christmas Tree Lighting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at Everly Brothers Park, 4635 Kingston Pike.

There will be drinks and refreshments as well as performances by the West High School Chorus. Free parking is available in the adjacent Earth Fare parking lot.

The primary sponsor is Biltmore Property Group (which now owns Western Plaza) with added support from the City of Knoxville.