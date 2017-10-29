Bearden, Seymour fall in state soccer quarterfinals

By Ken Lay

MURFREESBORO — Two area high school girls teams had a brief stay at the 2017 State Championships at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex.

Both Seymour and Bearden were eliminated in the state quarterfinals on Wednesday.

The Lady Eagles dropped a 7-2 decision to White House in the first round of the Class AA Tournament. The Lady Eagles (16-5) were outshot 21-11 in the match. White House had 14 of its shots land on target.

Eight shots by the Lady Eagles were on frame. Seymour got a first-half goal from Abbie Biddle, a junior who had a hat trick in the recent State Sectional match against Central. The Lady Eagles nabbed a 3-2 victory against the Lady Bobcats in Fountain City. Biddle tallied in the 38th minute to help Seymour pull to within 3-1.

Sydney Wolfenbarger scored Seymour’s other marker on a penalty kick in the 57th minute.

The Lady Eagles used three goalkeepers in their final match of the season. Kelsey Lyons had four saves, Linnea Egner stopped one shot. Chelsea Garbett had two saves.

Madisson Davis scored two goals for White House. Mazie Burrow had a goal and assist.

Shelby Deering, Baylee Miller, and Madeline Hargrove also had goals for White House.

In Class AAA: Brentwood edged Bearden 1-0 Wednesday night in the Midstate.

The Lady Bruins scored the lone goal of the match when Emma Rutherford tallied in the first half Brentwood had nine shots, with three landing on target.

Senior Abby Mink started in goal for the Lady Bulldogs (15-7-2) and made one save. Junior Maggie Jones played the second half and made a pair of stops.

Bearden, the District 2-AAA and Region 1-AAA Champion, had just one shot in the match and but it did not find the frame.

The Lady Bulldogs advanced to Murfreesboro with a 2-o win over Kingston Pike rival Farragut on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Abby Brewer and Emily Carlevato had goals in the Section 1-AAA match against the Lady Admirals.