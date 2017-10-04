Candidate Forums Dot the Political Landscape

—from the City of Knoxville’s Office of Neighborhoods

With five open seats on Knoxville City Council, the 13 candidates running for those seats are answering questions and taking positions on issues at a variety of public forums. Here are the ones currently listed on this Go Vote! Knoxville page.

Wednesday, Oct. 4 — Young Professionals, Jackson Terminal, 213 W. Jackson Ave. Candidate meet-and-greet starts at 4 p.m., and the forum runs from 5-7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 9 — Knox County District 1 Democrats, 6-8 p.m., Communications Workers of America Union Building, 1415 Elm St.

Wednesday, Oct. 11 — Mayor’s Council on Disability Issues, Small Assembly Room, City County Building, 400 Main Street. The meet-and-greet begins at 5 p.m. Forum runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

In addition, the South Knoxville Alliance has also announced a forum on Wednesday, Oct. 11, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Ijam’s Nature Center.

For a list of candidates, dates for voter registration and early voting, and other information, visit this Go Vote! Knoxville page.