Community Service Games to benefit Powell boy

Gunner Smith, a 10-year-old Powell Elementary School fourth grader, will be the recipient of proceeds from this year’s Careacter Star Community Service high school football games.

Smith, the son of Brittany and Brandon Smith, was diagnosed with brain cancer on August 20.

The 6th annual event gets underway Thursday night at 7 o’clock with Concord Christian School playing Sunbright at Grace Christian Academy.

Three more games are set for Saturday at GCA, with North Greene to play Scott County at 11 o’clock, Gatlinburg-Pittman to go against Wartburg at 2:30 and Carter top square off with Chattanooga Brainerd in the nightcap at 6.

Gunner will do the coin flip at Thursday’s game and will be in attendance Saturday.

A 3-on-3 basketball tournament also will be held at Grace Christian Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., with proceeds also going to Gunner and the Smith family.

Smith underwent surgery at Vanderbilt and 100 percent of the tumor was removed, said Dave Moore, director of the Community Service Games. He will be undergoing radiation and chemo treatments until late 2018.