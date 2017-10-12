Community Women’s Event in Corryton tonight

Community Women’s Event coming to Corryton. Join us as we see what God has in store. Bring your women’s ministry, small group or just your best friends to experience this one night event exploring how Romans 12:2 can transform us into what He wants us to be!

Tickets will go on sale August 20th! Cost is $15// 2/$20// or Bundle 2 tickets and Event T-Shirt $30.

Tickets may be purchased at the door on Thursday night.

Please note new location: Clear Springs Baptist Church, located at 7350 Tazewell Pike in Corryton.