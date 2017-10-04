Corryton 8-miler, 2-miler race Saturday

The Corryton 8-miler and 2-miler race will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2017 beginning at 8:00 a.m. The races, which are USATF-certified and are eligible for Tennessee State Running Records, will benefit the Corryton Community Food Pantry. The Pantry provides food for nearly 300 families twice monthly.

The race will feature overall and age group awards, with breakfast being served after the race. Walkers are also welcome. Last year one of the Tennessee Record winners was a 7-year-old girl who ran 8 miles with her father, a military veteran.

Online registration is at: https://runsignup.com/Race/TN/Corryton/Corryton8miler Day of registration will be at the race site from 6:00-7:30 at 9331 Davis Drive, Corryton, 37721. The race website is http://corrytonrace.weebly.com/ For more information, contact Joyce Harrell at 865-705-7684.