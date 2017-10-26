Edgewood Park Holds Elections, Announces Trunk or Treat

~ from the City of Knoxville’s Office of Neighborhoods

The Edgewood Park Neighborhood Association (EPNA) recently held elections for new officers and board members. Officers are President Michael Duerr, Vice President Julie Taylor, Treasurer Paul Schmutzler, and Secretary Laurie Knox. Other members of the Board of Directors are Carol Zimmerman, Heidi chmutzler, Renee Dudley, and Pete Pallesen, the outgoing president.

EPNA also announced that the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 760, which has offices in the neighborhood, will host a Trunk or Treat for neighborhood children from 6-9 p.m. this coming Friday, Oct. 27, at 1530 Bill Williams Avenue. The fun includes a bounce house, a costume contest, free popcorn, and water