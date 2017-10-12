2-5 p.m. on Sun., Oct. 15

At this year’s Fall Homecoming at Candoro Marble event, the Candoro Arts & Heritage Center is proud to debut selections from the “Rock of Ages” exhibit. This free family-friendly event will have live music by the band Jubal, a food truck, and a variety of craft vendors featuring jewelry, Christmas ornaments, homemade jams and honey, wood crafts and paintings. “Candoro Marble Through The Decades” notebooks, containing research by Candoro volunteer Sherry Barry, will be available for visitors, and Paul James, development director with the Knoxville History Project, will be on site as well.

“This year more than any other year our displays at Fall Homecoming represent labors of love,” said Molly Gilbert, Candoro Arts & Heritage Center board president. “The professional exhibit represents over 10 years of dedicated research by Dr. Susan Knowles and our very own volunteer Sherry Barry has spent hours learning all about her grandfather’s connection to Candoro Marble and has compiled a treasure trove of information about Candoro that other families will enjoy seeing.”

Anyone who has a personal connection to Candoro Marble is invited to come and share their personal stories and memories. A recording room will be set up during the event. Additionally, anyone who has marble items made by a family member connected to the marble industry is invited to bring them for temporary display during the Fall Homecoming event. (Items for display can be delivered as early as 1:30 p.m. and must be picked up by 5:30 p.m.)

Previously on temporary display at the East Tennessee History Center, the “Rock of Ages” panels had to be reproduced in a format that would fit the needs of the Candoro Marble building. This new portable version of the exhibit will not only serve as part of a permanent marble exhibit at Candoro Marble but will also become the cornerstone for a new educational program that will include a speaker’s bureau for community groups and school groups. Candoro Arts & Heritage Center is requesting donations to help cover the costs of reprinting the digital files. The total cost for all 30 panels was $4,437.57. To date, $1,200 in donations have been received. Donations will be received during the Fall Homecoming event, via PayPal on the candoromarble.org website or can be mailed to CAHC, P.O. Box 9473, Knoxville, TN 37940.

ABOUT CANDORO MARBLE

The Center hosts weddings, events and tours in an effort to keep alive local history. The Candoro Marble Company operated from 1922 through 1977 and produced marble-work for sculptures and buildings in Knoxville and around the nation. They served as a polisher and finisher for the industry, employing a large number of South Knoxville residents. Now on the National Register of Historic Places, the Candoro Marble Building once served as the workspace of world-famous carver Albert Milani and utilized Tennessee pink marble. Milani’s pink-marble sculptures are found everywhere from government buildings in Washington D.C. to the library in downtown Knoxville.

Located at 4450 Candora Ave. in the Vestal neighborhood of South Knoxville.