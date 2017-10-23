Fall Stargazing Session at Marble Springs State Historic Site 

Join us at Marble Springs on Saturday, November 18th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. for our fall nighttime viewing session. This session will be facilitated by Gary Noland, adjunct instructor of Astronomy at the University of Tennessee. Guests will meet at the cottage at 5:30 p.m. where they will begin with a discussion about the origin of the Pleiades and its impact on early civilization. The stargazing will begin at about 6:15 pm and continue until 8:15 p.m. where guests will search the night sky for the Pleiades star cluster as well as planets that are visible during the fall months. Participation in our nighttime viewing sessions is a $1 donation per person. Guests are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather. In the event of overcast skies, the discussion portion will still take place. Details are subject to change.

All nighttime viewing sessions will take place at Marble Springs State Historic Site at 1220 W. Gov. John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920. For more information email info@marblesprings.net or call (865)573-5508.

Programming assistance for this event is provided by Knox County. Marble Springs is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Tennessee Historical Commission, and supplemented by additional funds raised by the Governor John Sevier Memorial Association.