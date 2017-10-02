By Rosie Moore

I am sure many of my readers have read these thoughts before but I think they bear repeating.

“One night a man had a dream. He dreamed he was walking along the beach with the Lord. Across the sky flashed scenes from his life. For each scene, he noticed two sets of footprints in the sand, one belonged to him, and the other to the Lord.

When the last scene of his life flashed before him, he looked back at the footprints in the sand. He noticed that many times along the path of his life there was only one set of footprints. He also noticed that it happened at the very lowest and saddest times in his life.

This really bothered him and he questioned the Lord about it. ‘Lord, you said that once I decided to follow you, you’d walk with me all the way. But I have noticed that during the most troublesome times in my life, there is only one set of footprints. I don’t understand why when I needed you most you would leave me.’

The Lord replied, ‘My precious, precious child, I love you and I would never leave you. During your times of trial and suffering, when you see only one set of footprints, it was then that I carried you.’”

What a lovely thought. I know there were many times in my life during trials and tribulations that the Lord has carried me. People everywhere have gone through perilous times but were carried by Him.

Even through havocs such as hurricanes and earthquakes, He was still watching over everyone by using others to help them by giving food and shelter, and carrying them away from the flooding waters.

Whatever you go through, try to remember He carried you, and thank Him.

Thought for the day: Adversity is another way to measure the greatness of individuals. I never had a crisis that didn’t make me stronger. Lou Holtz

Send comments to: rosemerrie@att.net. Thank you.