Forum for District 6 City Council Candidates tomorrow

Gwen McKenzie and Jennifer Montgomery, Knoxville City Council candidates in District 6, will participate in a forum moderated by Gene Patterson. The candidates will answer questions submitted by those in attendance.

Who:           League of Women Voter of Knoxville/Knox County, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Knoxville Alumni Chapter; Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Knoxville Alumnae Chapter; Shiloh United Presbyterian Church, Knoxville Chapter of the NAACP      

What:         Forum for District 6 City Council Candidates

When:        Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, 6:30–8 p.m.

Where:       Shiloh United Presbyterian, 904 Biddle Street, Knoxville, Tenn. 37914

