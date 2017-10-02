Fountain City Business and Professional Association hosting City Council candidate forum Wednesday

The Fountain City Business and Professional Association meeting is coming up on Wednesday, October the 11th. Meetings are held 2nd Wednesday of each month.
Note:
- Please plan to arrive by 11:45.
- Lunch will be from 11:45-12:15
- Introductions begin promptly at 11:55
- RSVP is encouraged
Speaker: 2017 Knoxville City Council Candidates Forum
Topic: Come and meet the candidates for Knoxville’s five open City Council seats and learn how their views may shape the city for the future.
When: Wednesday, October 11th
Time: 11:45am – 1:00pm (arrive between 11:45 – 12:00 to sign in and begin lunch) *Introductions start promptly at 11:55.
Where: Central Baptist Church 5364 North Broadway
Who: Members and Guests are welcome! *Please bring / tell a friend or two!
Cost: Lunch is $10.00
*If paying by check, make check payable to “FCBPA.” We do accept credit/debit cards!
**Lunches are limited to first come first serve.
R.S.V.P: RSVP appreciated (but not required) by emailing info@fountaincitybusiness.com
Speaker Info:
All candidates for the November election of the Knoxville City Council have been invited to attend a candidate forum. Join us to get informed on the issues that are important to you and the community.
