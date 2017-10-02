Fountain City Business and Professional Association hosting City Council candidate forum Wednesday

The Fountain City Business and Professional Association meeting is coming up on Wednesday , October the 11th . Meetings are held 2nd Wednesday of each month.

Note:

Please plan to arrive by 11:45 .

. Lunch will be from 11:45-12:15

Introductions begin promptly at 11:55

RSVP is encouraged

Speaker: 2017 Knoxville City Council Candidates Forum

Topic: Come and meet the candidates for Knoxville’s five open City Council seats and learn how their views may shape the city for the future.

When: Wednesday, October 11th

Time: 11:45am – 1:00pm (arrive between 11:45 – 12:00 to sign in and begin lunch) *Introductions start promptly at 11:55.

Where: Central Baptist Church 5364 North Broadway

Who: Members and Guests are welcome! *Please bring / tell a friend or two!

Cost: Lunch is $10.00

*If paying by check, make check payable to “FCBPA.” We do accept credit/debit cards!

**Lunches are limited to first come first serve.

R.S.V.P: RSVP appreciated (but not required) by emailing info@fountaincitybusiness.com

Speaker Info:

All candidates for the November election of the Knoxville City Council have been invited to attend a candidate forum. Join us to get informed on the issues that are important to you and the community.