Four Projects Up For Consideration at Knoxville SOUP

Knoxville SOUP, a micro-funding event, will be held this Thursday, Oct. 5, at the Kerbella Temple, 325 Mimosa Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m., and presentations will begin at 6:30 p.m. Alan Williams from WVLT Channel 8 is moderating the event.

Four proposals were selected to make presentations during the community meal ($5 suggested donation):

* South Doyle Middle School: ReZoning the Library

* Bike Walk Knoxville: Kids Love Bikes

* Dr. Paul L. Kelley Volunteer Academy: Fueling the Future

* Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding: Rider Sponsorship

For more, check SOUP’s website here. Participants select the winning proposal. SOUP is sponsored by the South Knoxville Alliance of Businesses and Professionals (SKA) and is open to all of Knoxville. For more, call 661-1685 or email contact@KnoxvilleSOUP.org.