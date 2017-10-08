Free Legal Advice Available in Blount County

Legal Aid of East Tennessee (LAET) and Blount County Public Library (BCPL) host a Free Legal Advice Clinic, Saturday, October 14 from 9:00 a.m. to noon. The clinic will be held at the Library, 508 North Cusick Street in Maryville.

The Advice Clinic is part of LAET’s Pro Bono Project, and is offered in celebration of National Pro Bono Month. Volunteer attorneys from the Blount County Bar Association will join LAET staff attorneys to provide free advice on various legal matters. “Legal help will be available on a first come, first served basis,” says Dr. Kathryn Ellis, LAET’s Pro Bono Project Director. “The public will be able to seek advice on topics such as adoption, child custody & support, criminal defense, divorce, elder law, foreclosure, identity theft, personal injury, VA benefits, wills, worker’s comp, and more.”

Joan VanSickle Sloan, BCPL’s Public Relations Manager, added, “The library is delighted to help make possible the Free Legal Advice Clinic. We know that it assists folks who might otherwise not gain access to needed assistance.”

The clinic is open to the public regardless of income level. No appointment is necessary. For more information, contact Legal Aid of East Tennessee at (865) 637-0484, or visit www.laet.org.