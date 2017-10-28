Gay Street Bridge to close for month-long water line installation

The Gay Street Bridge and Council Place will close for about a month, beginning Monday, Oct. 30. A contractor, Charles Blalock & Sons, will be installing a water line running between East Blount Avenue and Council Place as part of the Blount Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project.

A reminder to motorists: The Gay Street Bridge, Council Place and Sevier Avenue also will be closed to vehicles from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, for the Open Streets Knoxville special event. Hosted by Bike Walk Knoxville, this fifth Open Streets event, offered for the first time in South Knoxville, is a free community happening that promotes physical activity and social interaction.

While the bridge is closed for Open Streets and for the water line installation, vehicles and Knoxville Area Transit’s Route 40 buses will be detoured across the Henley Bridge.

There will be two-way traffic on the section of Sevier Avenue just south of the Gay Street Bridge while Council Place is closed. Bicyclists also will be accommodated along the new two-way route along this section of Sevier Avenue.