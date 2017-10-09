A GLANCE BACK AND A LOOK AHEAD: Admirals’ streak snapped at 19

By Steve Williams

Farragut’s 19-game football win streak was snapped in a 42-34 loss at Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett Friday night. The Admirals are now 7-1 overall and 3-1 in Region 1-6A.

Three other local teams also have only one loss. Austin-East, Fulton and The King’s Academy are each 6-1.

Other key scores in Week 8 included Central bouncing back to wallop Carter 41-0 and South-Doyle rolling past Halls 44-6 in Region 2-5A action.

WEEK 9: The King’s Academy will play at unbeaten Friendship Christian in a Division II-A East Region battle. Other key region matchups include Notre Dame at Grace Christian, Webb at Chattanooga Christian, Fulton at Campbell County and Dobyns-Bennett at Hardin Valley.

Rivalry games include Bearden at Farragut, Halls at Gibbs and Seymour at Sevier County.

With Knox County schools out for fall break this week, eight local teams have open dates.

FAMILY TIES: Anderson County High junior quarterback Stanton Martin, who has led the undefeated Mavericks to an average of 52 points per game, is the nephew of Shelly Sexton Collier, the longtime Webb School girls’ basketball coach and former Lady Vol.

Martin and the Mavs play at Chattanooga Central in a showdown for first place in Region 2-4A this week. Both teams are unbeaten in region play.

RIVALRY REPLAY: Three years ago, on Sept. 5, 2014 – Fulton’s end zone-loving offense got outscored, but not by Austin-East. Fulton’s defense and special teams did it in a 56-6 win over the Roadrunners at Bob Black Field. The below-par night for Fulton’s offense dropped the team’s scoring average to 74.3 points. The Falcons (3-0) scored an astonishing 167 points in their first two games.

Fulton’s first defensive score came on Jadarius Satterfield’s 15-yard six pick in the second quarter. De’Ontay Tate had a 31-yard fumble return in the third quarter. Gage Seymour put the third defensive TD on the scoreboard in the final quarter with a 37-yard interception return. Kentel Williams’ 35-yard punt return capped the scoring.