Gregg Bostick receives ET award

Gregg Bostick, Director of Football Operations at Grace Christian Academy on a volunteer basis for the past four years, receives the award for being selected by head football coaches, athletic directors and game day officials from across East Tennessee as the recipient of the inaugural East Tennessee CAREacter Star Support Staff of the Year award at GCA’s game with CAK. Making the presentation is Dave Moore, founder of the CAREacter Star Athlete and CARE 365 programs.

Following the game, GCA Head Coach Rusty Bradley presented Bostick with the game ball on the field in the presence of both teams, coaching staffs and fans who had gathered for post-game prayer at the 50-yard line. “It was a special, humbling evening all the way around,” said Bostick. In the picture at the presentation (from left to right) are: Colt Trieschman, former GCA athlete; Jackson Bostick, son; Phyllis Bostick, mother; Missy Bostick, wife, who also received an award for her support and service to GCA; Ben Andrews, former GCA athlete; Jimmy Matlock, State Representative 21st District; and Austin Kirby, former GCA athlete.