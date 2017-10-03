Heiskell Community Center Community Day Festival is Saturday

The Community Center at 1708 W. Emory Road in Powell will host their “Community Day Festival” event on Saturday, October 7, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.  Live music featuring Whitewater Bluegrass Band, food, historical exhibit of Powell Station, arts and crafts vendors.   Free event.  Vendor spaces available.  For more information and vendor applications call Janice White at (865) 947-5525.

