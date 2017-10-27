On Saturday, Oct. 28 from 1-3 p.m., Knox County Schools Partners in Education will host Hike for Schools at the greenway near West High School. The loop is a 3-mile out-and-back course that starts at West High School and turns around near Safety City. It is an untimed event and participants can show up at any time and walk, run, jog, hike or stroll at their leisure.
