Homecoming 101: Everything You Need to Know

—From UT News

For the first time in 30 years, UT’s Homecoming Parade route will return to Cumberland Avenue. The university’s Homecoming Committee has teamed up with the Cumberland Avenue Merchants Association for the parade and a post-parade celebration.

Homecoming 101: Intro to Rocky Top activities begin Sunday, October 29, and continue through Saturday, November 4, when UT takes on the University of Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles.

The parade, which starts at 4 p.m. Friday, November 3, showcases student organization floats and includes the eighth annual Little Vol Walk, featuring children ages 10 and younger riding on decorated wagons, strollers, or tricycles.

The parade begins at Circle Park and will head north on Volunteer Boulevard. It will then turn left on Cumberland Avenue and end at the intersection of Cumberland Avenue and 21st Street.

This year’s grand marshals include Del and Dane Bryant, sons of the famous husband-and-wife songwriting team Boudleaux and Felice Bryant. The elder Bryants wrote the university’s unofficial fight song, “Rocky Top,” 50 years ago this year.

Float judging and the parade emcee will be stationed in front of the Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy.

A post-parade celebration will start immediately following the parade and continue until 6 p.m. on Cumberland Avenue. Attendees are encouraged to get an up-close look at each float and vote for their favorites during the #VotefortheFloat contest. Prizes will be awarded to the top three floats. Prizes will also randomly be drawn for three attendees who vote.

Faculty, staff, and students interested in participating in this year’s parade can apply on the Homecoming website.

Applications for the general public to walk, ride, or drive a float in the parade will be available beginning Monday, October 9. Registration for the Little Vol Walk is now available.

Traffic Adjustments for the Parade

Two lanes of Lake Loudoun Boulevard will close from 3 to 4 p.m. for parade float line-up. Volunteer Boulevard from Lake Loudoun Boulevard to Cumberland Avenue will close from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Cumberland Avenue will close from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. for the parade and post-parade celebration.