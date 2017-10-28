KCC Fall Concert

The Knoxville Choral Society is proud to present the Knoxville Chamber Chorale with their ~ “Fall Concert, Gathering” on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Cathedral in Knoxville, TN.. This concert is sponsored by St. John’s Cathedral, Rush’s Music, the Tennessee Arts Commission, the Clayton Foundation, the city of Knoxville, WJXB 97.5 FM and WUOT 91.9 FM.

Autumn and winter are times when thoughts of human mortality and questions of the supernatural become more present. Join the Knoxville Chamber Chorale for a “Gathering” of powerful music that explores our relationship to life and death, light and darkness. The program includes music from the United States, England, Germany, Latvia, and Spain with settings from sacred hymns to modern anthems and African-American spirituals. This concert will make you rethink the power of the human voice.

Tickets are $15 each and may be purchased at the door.

For more information, please visit www.knoxvillechoralsociety.org.