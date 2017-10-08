Knoxville Choral Society Fall Choral Masterworks Concert

Who: Knoxville Choral Society

What: Fall Choral Masterworks Concert presented by the Ball Institute for Church Music and sponsored by Rush’s Music, the Tennessee Arts Commission, the Clayton Foundation, the city of Knoxville, WJXB 97.5 FM and WUOT 91.9 FM.

The Knoxville Choral Society brings you a musical journey exploring the movement from darkness to light. This choral masterworks concert will leave you ultimately rejoicing in a new dawn! Please join us for this amazing evening of music.

Where: The Tennessee Theatre, 604 S. Gay Street, Knoxville, TN 37902

When: Sunday, November 5, at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets: Adults: $20; Students: $10; Groups of 10 or more: $10 each

Tickets may be purchased online at www.tennesseetheatre.com, by calling the Tennessee Theatre box office at (865) 684-1200 ext. 2, or from a Choral Society member.

Info: For more information, please visit our Web site at www.knoxvillechoralsociety.org.