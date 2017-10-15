The Knoxville Focus for October 16, 2017

Women of faith gather for ‘Salvaged’

By Rose King

On Thursday evening 354 women from over 42 churches came together for “Salvaged 2017” at Clear Springs Baptist Church in Corryton for fellowship, worship and to hear the message shared by author and speaker Rachel Lovingood.

Women of all ages filled the sanctuary where, after a moving performance by the Graveston Baptist Church Worship Team, Lovingood began her message with a definition: “To salvage is to rescue something that is in danger of being completely destroyed.” She then wove Bible truths with humorous and touching personal stories in her illustration of women’s true identity in Christ and what a Salvaged Life looks like.

The vision for this event began during a time of prayer while Michelle Watson, wife of Graveston Baptist Church’s Pastor Sean Watson, was working on the Core Team for a Women’s Conference last May. Watson felt a call to bring the women of her local community together for fellowship and encouragement.

Realizing the task was bigger than she could manage on her own, she contacted two other pastors’ wives and friends, Susan Inklebarger and Monica Muncey. The group of three women soon became a group of 12. She also contacted long-time friend, author and speaker, Rachel Lovingood, who has written such titles as “In Our Shoes,” “Real Life; Live It: Tell It” and “Salvaging My Identity.”

“You may ask, ‘why salvaged?’ All that kept coming to my mind was ‘junk to treasure,’” Watson explained. “Rachel and I were talking and she said, ‘Michelle the word you’re looking for is SALVAGED!’ And so it was birthed. Then God gave us Romans 12:2.

“Our goal is to show women that there is hope, that there is a place to run to when life gets you down, that no matter what you have going on or what stage of life you are in God has something for you. If you are weary from the journey, God can send you refuge; If you are fighting the battle of your life, God can fight for you; If you are just needing (to be) recharged, He can do that too.

“Young, Seasoned or in-between God is there. He can Salvage you and make you something beautiful. The great thing about Jesus is He doesn’t care where you have been or what you have done. All you have to do is call upon His name and He will save you. It’s a promise from Him (Romans 10:13). Every woman needs to know there is a safe place to turn to in difficult times. That safe place is with each other but most of all, in our one, true, safe place, Jesus Christ.”

She also realized that her local community was bigger than she thought as the head count for the event quickly approached the seating capacity of Graveston Baptist Church.

“This was not just about the women of the community of Graveston Church or even the Corryton Community,” explained Watson. “We are all One Body, One Church.”

When the registration numbers exceeded the seating at Graveston, Watson contacted Clear Springs Baptist Church where the event was moved.

Bobbie Wyatt of Clear Springs Baptist Church told The Focus, “I am just so thankful to be included and a part of this journey.”

The evening came to a close with door prizes donated by area businesses. Each woman in attendance also took home a goodie-bag filled with a themed notebook and other thoughtful items. The finale of the evening was an announcement that next year’s event, “Gloria,” will take place on October 4, 2018 at Clear Springs Baptist Church — that is, unless they need a larger venue again.

101617_KNOXVILLE FOCUS