KPD Hosts ‘Coffee with a Cop’ in Fountain City

—from the City of Knoxville’s Office of Neighborhoods

The Knoxville Police Department is offering community members an opportunity to visit with officers, command staff, and Chief David Rausch in an informal atmosphere from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. tomorrow — Wednesday, Oct. 4 — at Chick-fil-A, 5100 North Broadway in Fountain City.

“Coffee with a Cop” is an opportunity for KPD and community members to come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships, and drink coffee. Community members can ask questions and learn more about KPD’s work in their neighborhoods.

Much of the contact between KPD and the public occurs during emergencies, or emotional situations. Those situations are not always the most effective times for relationship building with the community, and some community members may feel that officers are unapproachable on the street. Coffee with a Cop breaks down barriers and allows for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction.

“We hope that community members will feel comfortable to ask questions, bring concerns, or simply get to know our officers,” said Chief David Rausch. “These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships.” The event will be repeated in other areas of Knoxville on a periodic basis.

Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by The United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Similar events are being held across the country, as local police departments strive to make lasting connections with the communities they serve.

The program aims to advance the practice of community policing through improving relationships between police officers and community members one cup of coffee at a time.