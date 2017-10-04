Lee Ann Womack to headline this weekend’s Tennessee Fall Homecoming festival

NORRIS, Tenn. –One of the region’s largest and most authentic music and folk festivals will be held Friday, October 6 through Sunday, October 8 at the Museum of Appalachia.

For their 38th annual event, the Museum is featuring an all-new Family Day, and an evening- concert series with award-winning artists.

Genre-bending ensemble, The SteelDrivers will play the first evening show on Friday, October 6th. Multi-award-winning country singer, Lee Ann Womack will perform on the evening of Saturday, October 7th, along with Jerry Douglas’s bluegrass super-group, The Earls of Leicester.

Homecoming will continue to feature dozens of musicians performing during the daytime, including Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Steve Gulley & New Pinnacle, Chris Jones & the Night Drivers, Flashback, Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive, Leroy Troy, Jimbo Whaley & Greenbrier, Jeff Brown & Still Lonesome, and many more.

For only $30, the whole family can attend Tennessee Fall Homecoming’s all-new “Family Day,” held Sunday, October 8. The weekend is capped-off with a day full of games, animals, storytelling, demonstrations, and music. Parents and children will enjoy hands-on activities as they learn about Appalachian history & culture—all at an affordable rate.

This year, Homecoming will feature several new activities and demonstrations, including log snigging, and a mule jumping contest. Guests will also enjoy traditional Appalachian dancing, authentic artisans demonstrating and selling their crafts, old-time mountain demonstrations, and local authors—such as Dr. Bill Bass.

Guests can tour the historic Pioneer Village and taste fine Southern fare. Student Heritage Day kicks off the festival on the morning of October 6th with activities for young folks.

Single-day and weekend tickets will be available for purchase at the entrance gate during the event. Parking is free.

Find us on Facebook, or visit our website, www.museumofappalachia.org to see the full list of artists, get up-to-date festival information, find answers to FAQs, get directions and more.