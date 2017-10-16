Legal and Public Notices for the week of October 16, 2017

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on October 31, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth here-in below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by SCARLET HEATH WHITED AND THOMAS WILLIAM WHITED, to Robert M. Wilson, Trustee, on October 24, 2006, as Instrument No. 200610300036888 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, not individually but as trustee for Hilldale Trust

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATED in District No. Six (6) of Knox County, Tennessee, without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, being known and designated as Lot 13, Block A, Final plat of OXMOOR HILLS, as shown on the plat of the same of record in Map Book 63-S, Page 22, in the Register`s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which plat specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description and according to the survey of Kenneth D. Church, dated June 24, 2000 and bearing work order no. 00-06-26.

BEING the same property conveyed to Thomas William Whited and wife, Scarlet Heath Whited by Deed from Philip W. Twitty, aka Philip Whitfield Twitty, unmarried, dated June 26, 2000 and of record in in-strument no. 200006280043755, in the Register`s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

THIS conveyance is made subject to applicable restrictions, building setback lines and all existing ease-ments of record.

THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION IS THE SAME AS THE PREVIOUS DEED OF RECORD; NO BOUNDARY SURVEY HAVING BEEN MADE AT THE TIME OF THIS CONVEYANCE.

Tax ID: 078H C 006

Current Owner(s) of Property: SCARLET HEATH WHITED AND THOMAS WILLIAM WHITED

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 7321 Oxmoore Rd, Knoxville, TN 37931, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrep-ancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Ten-nessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable govern-mental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mort-gagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-000056-347

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C.,

Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Toni Marie Atchley executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Southwest Funding, L.P., Lender and Alan Pritchard, Trustee(s), which was dated May 27, 2016 and recorded on May 27, 2016 in Instrument No. 201605270069210, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Banc Of California, National Associa-tion Dba Banc Home Loans, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on October 24, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in the fifth (formerly Eight) Civil District of Knox County, Tennessee, and within the 50th Ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being more particularly bounded and described as follows:

First Tract:

Located about three (3) miles west of Knoxville, said lot herein conveyed is a part of Lot No. 92 in said addition, fronting forty-three (43) feet on Hunter Street and extending back one hundred thirty (130) feet to Lot No. 93. See Map Book 14, Page 106, in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

Also reserving off of the west side of said lot to a strip of land ten (10) feet by one hundred thirty (130) for a street, and the said party of the first party for the strip herein retained deeds to the said second par-ties ten (10) feet off the west side of Lot No. 91, making the property herein conveyed off the west side of Lot No. 91 and thirty-three (33) feet off of Lot No. 92 and the adjoining Lot No. 91; side of the property herein conveyed being forty-three (43) feet by one hundred thirty (130) feet.

Second Tract:

BEING the eastern portion of Lot No. 91 in B. H. Sprankle’s 2nd Addition to West Knoxville, said lot beginning on Hunter Avenue on line of Lot Nos. 90 and 91; thence along Hunter Avenue, forty (40) feet, more or less, to Mr. Slaughter’s Property; thence on his line one hundred twenty (120) feet to a ten (10) foot alley; thence on his line along said alley, thirty seven (37) feet more or less, to Lot No. 90; thence on a line of lot Nos. 90 and 91, one hundred twenty (120) feet to Hunter Avenue, the PLACE OF BEGINNING.

BEING the same property conveyed to Toni Marie Atchely by Special Warranty Deed from Joseph D. Smallman, dated as of May 27, 2016, filed for record as Instrument No. 201605270069209 in the Knox County Register of Deeds Online.

Parcel ID Number: 107FC-034

Address/Description: 4327 Van Dyke Drive, Knoxville, TN 37919.

Current Owner(s): Toni Marie Atchley.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 17-00302 FC02

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated August 27, 2002, executed by LINDA CHAPMAN GREEN, conveying certain real property therein described to RAYMOND E LACY, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded October 16, 2002, at Instrument Number 200210160032304;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on November 9, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN THE 5TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHIN THE 42ND WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, BEING ALL OF LOT NO. 10 IN BLOCK B OF WINDSOR PARK SUBDIVISION UNIT 2, AS SHOWN BY MAP OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 25, PAGE 36, REGISTRAR`S OFFICE OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS SHOWN ON SAID MAP OF RECORD AFORESAID, AS SHOWN BY THE SURVEY OF STANLEY E. HINDS, SURVEYOR, DATED NOVEMBER 19, 1986.

Parcel ID: 093BA023

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 4817 PETERSBURG RD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37921. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): LINDA CHAPMAN GREEN

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: BANK OF AMERICA N.A The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #124882 10/09/2017, 10/16/2017, 10/23/2017

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on November 9, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by JANICE H POWELL, to PRIORITY TRUSTEE SERVICES OF TENNESSEE, L.L.C., Trustee, on February 18, 2005, as Instrument No. 200503020068442 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust, Series 2005-OPT2, Asset Backed Pass-Through Certificates Series 2005-OPT2

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATED IN THE 9TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHIN THE 29TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 48, EDWARDS SUBDIVISION NO. 3, AS SHOWN ON MAP OF THE SAME OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 19, PAGE 88, CABINET B, SLIDE 305C, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT A POINT IN THE NORTHWEST LINE OF LICHEN LANE, CORNER TO LOT 55; SAID POINT BEING DISTANT 150 FEET SOUTHWESTERLY FROM THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHWEST LINE OF REDWOOD ROAD AND THE NORTHWEST LINE OF LICHEN LANE; THENCE FROM SAID BEGINNING POINT WITH THE LINE OF LICHEN LANE, SOUTH 48 DEG. 37 MIN. WEST 149.51 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 39 DEG. 49 MIN. WEST WITH THE WEST LINE OF THE SUBDIVISION 150.02 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 48 DEG. 37 MIN. EAST 145.4 FEET TO THE CORNER OF LOT 55; THENCE WITH THE DIVIDING LINE BETWEEN LOTS 48 AND 55, IN A SOUTHEASTERLY DIRECTION 150 FEET TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, BUILDING SETBACK LINES, AND ANY EASEMENTS WHICH MAY BE OF RECORD IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO JANICE H. POWELL, UNMARRIED FROM PAULINE H. KIRKLAND, WIDOW AND NOT RE-MARRIED, BY WARRANTY DEED, DATED SEPTEMBER 10, 2004 OF RECORD IN INSTRUMENT NO. 200409210024578 IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Tax ID: 123ED-005

Current Owner(s) of Property: JANICE H POWELL

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 617 LICHEN LN, KNOXVILLE, TN 37920-5245, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 16-002832-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated September 17, 2014, executed by AMY MURRELL AND MITCHELL MURRELL, conveying certain real property therein described to TITLE SPECIALISTS, INC., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded September 19, 2014, at Instrument Number 201409190016532; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to The Money Source, Inc who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on November 16, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. SIX (6) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 8, BLOCK C, BERKSHIRE WOODS, SUBDIVISION, REVISED UNIT 1, AS SHOWN ON MAP OF SAME RECORD IN MAP BOOK 48-S, PAGE 77, REGISTER`S OFFICE OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH MAP SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION. THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, SETBACK LINES AND EASEMENTS OF RECORD.

Parcel ID: 105J-E-022.00

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1205 WALLINGFORD ROAD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37923. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): AMY MURRELL AND MITCHELL MURRELL

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #125325 10/16/2017, 10/23/2017, 10/30/2017

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on November 21, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by MARK TULL AND MICHELLE TULL, to WEST KNOX TITLE AGENCY, Trustee, on November 17, 2006, as Instrument No. 200611220043948 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: U.S. BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR C-BASS 2007-CB2 TRUST, C-BASS MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-CB2

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATED IN THE SIXTH (6TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 6, BLOCK J, VILLAGE GREEN SUBDIVISION, UNIT 2, AS SHOWN ON PLAT OF SAME OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET D, SLIDE 307-A, REGISTER`S OFFICE, KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION.

THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION IS THE SAME AS THE PREVIOUS DEED OF RECORD, NO BOUNDARY SURVEY HAVING BEEN MADE AT THE TIME OF THIS CONVEYANCE.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO MARK TULL AND WIFE, MICHELLE TULL BY DEED DATED JULY 23, 2002, RECORDED AS INSTRUMENT NO. 200207310009041, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS AND BUILDING SETBACK LINES OF RECORD IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE.

Tax ID: 142KC-016

Current Owner(s) of Property: MARK TULL AND MICHELLE TULL

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 11721 GEORGETOWNE DRIVE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37922, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: VILLAGE GREEN HOMEOWNERS` ASSOCIATION, INC AND JUDGMENT IN FAVOR OF CITIBANK, N.A AND STATE TAX LIEN IN FAVOR OF STATE OF TENNESSEE

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 13-004844-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Barry McQuithy and Sheila McQuithy executed a Deed of Trust to Chase Bank USA, N.A., Lender and David R. Wilson, Trustee(s), which was dated October 26, 2007 and recorded on November 13, 2007 in Instrument No. 200711130038907, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on November 7, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in Civil District Five (5), of Knox County, Tennessee, within the 41st ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, being known and designated as all of Lot 6, HOLLOWAY SUBDIVISION, as shown on map of same record in Map Book 20, Page 138, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, said property being more particularly bounded and described as shown on map of aforesaid addition, to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description, according to the survey of Howard T. Dawson, RLS #1301, 124 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, dated May 19, 1994, drawing number 94-654; said premises being improved with a dwelling bearing the address of 1708 Merchants Road, Knoxville, Tennessee.

BEING the same property conveyed to Barry S. McQuithy and wife, Sheila M. McQuithy by Warranty Deed from Sotha B. Guffie, unmarried dated May 20, 1994 and recorded in Book 2141, Page 297 in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 080CA 005

Address/Description: 1708 Merchant Drive, Knoxville, TN 37912.

Current Owner(s): Barry S. McQuithy and wife Sheila M. McQuithy.

Other Interested Party(ies): Acuity.

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 16-09237 FC04

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Jason Eugene Mellon and Moriah Mellon executed a Deed of Trust to East Tennessee Mortgage Company, Lender and Albert R. Gil, Trustee(s), which was dated July 29, 2005 and recorded on August 4, 2005 in Instrument No. 200508040011170, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Branch Banking and Trust Company, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on October 26, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

Situated in District No. Six (6) of Knox County, Tennessee, without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known and designated as Lot 11, Evergreen Court, as shown on the plat of the same of record bearing Instrument No. 200405250108182 in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which plat specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description.

The instrument constituting the source of the Borrower’s interest in the foregoing described property was a Warranty Deed recorded at Instrument No. 200508040011169 in the Register’s Office of Knox Coun-ty, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 038ND 011

Address/Description: 6823 Audrianna Lane, Knoxville, TN 37918.

Current Owner(s): Jason Eugene Mellon and Moriah Mellon.

Other Interested Party(ies): Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Citibank (SD) N.A./Home Depot.

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 16-11581 FC02

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: RYAN KEITH HUMPHRIES,

IN RE: JESSICA COREN HUMPHRIES v. RYAN KEITH HUMPHRIES

194590-3

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is verified, that the Defendant, RYAN KEITH HUMPHRIES, is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon RYAN KEITH HUMPHRIES.

IT IS ORDERED that said defendant file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with Gail F. Wortley, an Attorney whose address is, 3715 Powers Street, Knoxville, TN 37917, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication of this notice, or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause set for hearing Ex Parte as to you before Chancellor Michael W. Moyers at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division III, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in The Knoxville Focus for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 29th day of September, 2017.

_________________________ \ Clerk and Master

NOTICE OF ACCOUNTING AND SETTLEMENT

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

PROBATE DIVISION

TO: ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND PERSONS WHO CANNOT BE LOCATED

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF COLLIE HUSKEY

Docket No. 56311-3

In this cause, it appearing that an accounting / settlement has been filed by the Personal Representative, which is sworn to, and it further appearing that the following beneficiaries and unknown heirs are non-residents of the State of Tennessee or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, to wit:

Donna Carter Gildon; June Carter Davis; Gene Huskey; Earnest Huskey

Naomi H. Miller; Jeanette H. McGinnis; Stella H. Howard; Charles Wallace

Paul Wallace; Joyce W. Debord; Darlene W. Williams; Jack Carroll

Lee Carroll; Dale Carroll; Cheryl Driscoll; Johnny Rayburn; Josie M. Ward

Earl Lee

Pursuant to TCA 30-2-603 this notice is published to advise the above beneficiaries and all interested parties that the Clerk and Master will take account of the Personal Representative on the 15th day of November, 2017 in the Probate Courtroom, Room 352 City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902.

This settlement may be continued from time to time as provided by TCA 30-2-605.

This 6th day of October, 2017

David W. Tipton

Attorney for the Estate

For further information contact:

David W. Tipton, Attorney

1401 First Tennessee Plaza

Knoxville, TN 37929

865-525-0321

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: GEORGE KUSHIGBOR

IN RE: KHADEJA AL-KHELAIFI v. GEORGE KUSHIGBOR

194303-1

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant GEORGE KUSHIGBOR, non-residents of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon GEORGE KUSHIGBOR, it is ordered that said defendant, GEORGE KUSHIGBOR, file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with Danny Garland, an Attorney whose address is, 103 Suburban Rd. Suite 201B Knoxville, TN 37923, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor John F. Weaver in the Knox County Chancery Court, Division I, at 400 W. Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 9th day of October, 2017.

Clerk and Master

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: ESTATE OF SUSAN HEISER LARY, LEANDREA “SISSY” OSENTOSKI AND TIMOTHY “CHIP” LARY

IN RE: RUTH HEISER v. ESTATE OF SUSAN HEISER LARY

194539-3

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is verified, that the Defendants, ESTATE OF SUSAN HEISER LARY, LEANDREA “SISSY” OSENTOSKI AND TIMOTHY “CHIP” LARY is a non-residents of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon ESTATE OF SUSAN HEISER LARY, LEANDREA “SISSY” OSENTOSKI AND TIMOTHY “CHIP” LARY it is ordered that said defendants file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with Randall Crossing, an Attorney whose address is 1803 Russell Ave Jefferson City, TN 37760, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication of this notice, or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause set for hearing Ex Parte as to you before Chancellor Michael Moyers at the Knox County Chancery Court, Part III, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 5th day of October, 2017

_____________________________

Clerk and Master

9/25, 10/2, 10/9, 10/16

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: UNKNOWN FATHER

IN RE: JAYCEON IZAIAH-KARTER BRUMFIELD

194371-3

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is verified, that the Defendant, Unknown Father is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon Unknown Father it is ordered that said defendant file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with Barbara Clark, an Attorney whose address is 2415 E. Magnolia Ave, Knoxville, TN 37917, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication of this notice, or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause set for hearing Ex Parte as to you before Chancellor Michael Moyers at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division III, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 15th day of September, 2017

______________________________

Clerk and Master

Petition for annulment

DOCKET NO: 139789

IN THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

PETITION FOR ANNULMENT

THOMAS WILLIAM WARREN, PLAINTIFF

VS

WANDA FAYA PHILLIPS, DEFENDANT

IN THIS CAUSE, IT APPEARING FROM THE ORIGINAL FILE AND THE PETITION FOR ANNULMENT HERETOFORE FILED BY THE PLAINTIFF, THOMAS WILLIAM WARREN, THAT THE DEFENDANT, WANDA FAYA PHILLIPS, FILE HER ANSWER WITH THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND A COPY TO THE PLAINTIFF’S ATTORNEY, R. BRANDON WHITE, WHOSE ADDRESS IS 216 PHOENIX COURTY, SUITE D, SEYMOUR, TENNESSEE 37865, WITHIN THIRTY (30) DAYS OF THE LAST DATE OF PUBLICATION, EXCLUSIVE OF THE DAY OF PUBLICATION , OR A JUDGEMENT BY DEFAULT MAY BE ENTERED AND THE CAUSE SET FOR HEARING EX PARTE AS TO HER. FURTHER FOR THE PURPOSE OF HEARING THE MATTER, IT IS TO BE HEARD ON JANUARY 12TH, 2018 AT 9:00 AM. OR AS SOON AS THIS CAUSE CAN BE HEARD IN THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURTROOM, KNOX COUNTY COURTHOUSE, KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE. FURTHER, THAT FAILURE TO ANSWER BEFORE OR APPEAR ON THAT DATE WILL RESULT IN THE JUDGEMENT BEING TAKEN AGAINST HER AND ENTRY OF A FINAL ORDER. THIS NOTICE WILL BE PUBLISHED IN THE KNOXVILLE FOCUS, IN KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, FOR FOUR (4) SUCCESSIVE WEEKS.

THIS THE 5TH DAY OF OCTOBER, 2017

KNOX COUNTY FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT CLERK

MIKE HAMMOND, CLERK

KATHY LEWIS, DEPUTY CLERK

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: JAMES E. HOUSTON, EMERALD HILLS INC C/O JAMES HOUSTON AND BLH ENTERPRISES INC F/K/A BLH ENTERPRISES LLC C/O JAMES E. HOUSTON

IN RE: HOMETRUST BANK v. JAMES E. HOUSTON

194012-1

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendants JAMES E. HOUSTON, EMERALD HILLS INC C/O JAMES HOUSTON AND BLH ENTERPRISES INC F/K/A BLH ENTERPRISES LLC C/O JAMES E. HOUSTON, non-residents of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon JAMES E. HOUSTON, EMERALD HILLS INC C/O JAMES HOUSTON AND BLH ENTERPRISES INC F/K/A BLH ENTERPRISES LLC C/O JAMES E. HOUSTON, it is ordered that said defendants, JAMES E. HOUSTON, EMERALD HILLS INC C/O JAMES HOUSTON AND BLH ENTERPRISES INC F/K/A BLH ENTERPRISES LLC C/O JAMES E. HOUSTON, file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with James David Nave, an Attorney whose address is, 11 N. Market St. P.O. Box 7376 Asheville, NC 28802, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor John F. Weaver at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division I, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 5th day of October, 2017.

______________________________

Clerk and Master

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: GIL WILLIAM RANDALL

IN RE: CARSON STONE ANDERSON

194468-1

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant GIL WILLIAM RANDALL, non-residents of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon GIL WILLIAM RANDALL, it is ordered that said defendant, GIL WILLIAM RANDALL, file an Answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court in Knoxville, Tennessee and with Jennifer Chadwell, an Attorney whose address is, P.O. Box 4038 Oak Ridge, TN 37831, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor John F. Weaver in the Knox County Chancery Court, Division I, at 400 W. Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 20th day of September, 2017.

_______________________Clerk and Master

9/25, 10/2, 10/9, 10/16

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF TENNESSEE

CHANCERY DIVISION

AT CLINTON, TENNESSEE

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

Rex Jackson

Whereabouts Unknown

Last Known Address:

201 Callahan Drive, Room 203

Knoxville, TN 37912

Tiffany Jackson

Petitioner

Vs

Rex Jackson

Defendant

No. 17CH881O

It appearing from the pleadings filed in this cause that, Rex Jackson whereabouts is unknown. In compliance with the provisions ofT.C.A. 21-1-204 and the Order of Publication of this court entered September 21, 2017, service ofprocess will be made by publication.

HE IS THEREFORE, HEREBY REQUIRED TO APPEAR, ON OR BEFORE:

November 13, 2017 next, before the Clerk and Master of Chancery Court, located at 100 N. Main Street, Suite 308, Clinton, Tennessee and make defense to the complaint filed against him in said court by Tiffany Jackson, Petitioner or otherwise said complaint will be taken for confessed, and a Judgment by Default entered. Defendant is required to file responsive pleading with the court and Plaintiffs Attorney, Henry D. Forrester, III, 711 S. Charles G. Seivers Blvd, Clinton, TN 37717. It is further ordered that this Notice be published in the Knoxville Focus for four consecutive weeks.

This 21st day of September, 2017.

Harold P, Cousins Jr.

CLERK AND MASTER

BY: Sandy Sherwood

ChiefDeputy Clerk

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of JAMES BARNES

Docket Number 79384-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 29th Day of September, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of JAMES BARNES who died AUGUST 12TH, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 29TH DAY OF SEPTEMBER

Estate of JAMES BARNES

JUANITA J. BARNES; ADMINISTRATRIX

8445 REALITY LANE,

CORRYTON, TN 37721

SCOTT B. HAHN

ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

5344 N. BROADWAY, STE 101

KNOXVILLE, TN 37918

PUBLISH: 10/16 & 10/23

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of EDNA INEZ CAPPS

Docket Number 79488-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 5TH DAY OF OCTOBER, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of EDNA INEZ CAPPS who died JUNE 30TH, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 29TH DAY OF SEPTEMBER

Estate of EDNA INEZ CAPPS

TERESA SMITH; ADMINISTRATRIX

7209 TEXAS VALLEY RD.,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37938

STEPHEN K. GARRETT ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

7838 BARKER RD., CORRYTON, TN 37721

PUBLISH: 10/16 & 10/23

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

TIMOTHY BEELER

Docket Number 79479-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 3RD DAY OF OCTOBER, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of TIMOTHY BEELER who died OCTOBER 18, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 3RD DAY OF OCTOBER

Estate of TIMOTHY BEELER

JAMES AUSTIN BEELER

4730 SPECTER WAY, KNOXVILLE, TN 37912

PUBLISH: 10/16 & 10/23

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of DENNIS RICHARD CASE

Docket Number 79171-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 4TH DAY OF OCTOBER, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of DENNIS RICHARD CASE who died JUNE 28, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 4TH DAY OF OCTOBER

Estate of DENNIS RICHARD CASE

DAVID B. HAMILTON; ADMINISTRATOR

1810 MERCHANT DR. KNOXVILLE, TN 37912

DAVID B. HAMILTON; ATTORNEY AT LAW

1810 MERCHANT DR. KNOXVILLE, TN 37912

PUBLISH: 10/16 & 10/23

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of MARY A. DRUM

Docket Number 78935-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 6TH DAY OF OCTOBER, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of MARY A. DRUM who died FEBRUARY 7TH, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 6TH DAY OF OCTOBER

Estate of MARY A. DRUM

WENDY DRUM COUNTISS; ADMINISTRATRIX

8600 OLDE COLONY TRAIL, #111, KNOXVILLE TN 37923

PUBLISH: 10/16 & 10/23

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of JEAN PINKSTON

Docket Number 79474-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 2ND DAY OF OCTOBER, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of JEAN PINKSTON who died SEPTEMBER 7TH, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 2ND DAY OF OCTOBER

Estate of JEAN PINKSTON

KATHY THOMAS; CO-EXECUTRIX

9207 WELCH RD.,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37938

BETTY DEVAULT; CO-EXECUTRIX

7213 W. CHERMONT CIRCLE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37918

ROBERT A. COLE ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

3715 POWERS ST., KNOXVILLE, TN 37917

PUBLISH: 10/16 & 10/23

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of JOYCE G. SMITH

Docket Number 79385-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 6TH DAY OF OCTOBER, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of JOYCE G. SMITH who died SEPTEMBER 5TH, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 6TH DAY OF OCTOBER

Estate of JOYCE G. SMITH

GARY I. SMITH; EXECUTOR

1209 TIMBER TRAIL, AUBURN, IN 46706

PUBLISH: 10/16 & 10/23

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of THOMAS CROCKETT, JR.

Docket Number 79497-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 9TH DAY OF OCTOBER, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of THOMAS CROCKETT, JR. who died JULY 23, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 9TH DAY OF OCTOBER

Estate of THOMAS CROCKETT, JR.

PATRICIA R. CROCKETT; EXECUTRIX

1012 CORNING RD. KNOXVILLE, TN 37923

PUBLISH: 10/16 & 10/23

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF AARON MEANS, SR.

DOCKET NUMBER 79409-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 28TH day of SEPTEMBER 2017, letters administration in respect of the Estate of AARON MEANS, SR.

who died Jul 28, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 28TH day of SEPTEMBER, 2017.

AARON Z. MEANS, SR.; ADMINISTRATOR

6011 TEANECK PLACE,

CHARLOTTE, NC 28215

BARBARA W. CLARK

ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

2415 E. MAGNOLIA AVE.,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37917

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF PAULA BROOKS HAWLEY DOCKET NUMBER 79444-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 28TH day of SEPTEMBER 2017, letters administration in respect of the Estate of

PAULA BROOKS HAWLEY

who died Aug 23, 2015, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 28TH day of SEPTEMBER, 2017.

DOUGLAS KELLER; CO-ADMINISTRATOR

5919 HOLSTON HILLS RD., KNOXVILLE, TN 37914

JACOB P. HAWLEY, JR.; CO-ADMINISTRATOR

4227 TOWANDA TRAIL,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37919

WILLIAM W. PETTY ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

705 GATE LANE, STE. 202, KNOXVILLE, TN 37909

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JOHN W. MOORE DOCKET NUMBER 79504-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 10TH day of OCTOBER 2017, letters administration in respect of the Estate of

JOHN W. MOORE

who died Sep 14, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication;. or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the lOTH day of OCTOBER, 2017.

ESTATE OF JOHN W. MOORE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

BARRY D. MOORE; ADMINISTRATOR

6054 WARREN PARK LANE,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37912

ROGER HYMAN ATTORNEY-AT-LAW P.O. BOX 26072,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37912-9672

LEGAL SECTION 94

Knox County will receive bids for the following items & services:

Bid 2611, Passenger Van, due 11/8/17

For additional information call 865-215-5777, stop by the Procurement Division, 1000 North Central St., Suite 100, Knoxville, TN 37917, or visit our website: www.knoxcounty.org/procurement. To bid on Knox County surplus items, go to www.govdeals.com.

Notice of Auction

The owners and/lien holders of the following vehicles are hereby notified of their rights to pay all charges and reclaim said vehicles being held at the storage lot of A-1 Express Tires & Wrecker Service. Failure to reclaim these vehicles will be deemed a waiver of all rights and titles along with consent to dispose of said vehicles at public auction held on ( NOV 6TH AT 10:00AM ) at 11941 chapman hwy seymour tn 37865

10 CHRY 2A4RR5D12AR270877

00 FORD 1FAFP444XYF164977

00 VOLK 3VWCD21CXYM437368

99 FORD 1FAFP13P4XW266025

03 JEEP 1J4GL48K03W528121

01 BMW WBAGH83411DP22864

Notice of Auction

The owners and/or lienholders of the following vehicles are hereby notified of their rights to pay all charges and reclaim said vehicles being held at the storage lot of Floyd’s Wrecker Service Inc. Failure to reclaim these vehicles will be deemed a waiver of all rights and titles along with consent to dispose of said vehicles at public auction to be held on: Thursday, November 9th, 2017, at 135 Hawthorne Ave. Knoxville, TN 37920 at 10:30 a.m.

2009 YAMAHA JYARJ18E59A005689

1983 HONDA JH2SC1201DM011033

2002 NISSAN 1N4AL11D32C162702

2015 TOYOTA 4T1BF1FK3FU030368

2005 HYUNDAI KMHDN56D05U163740

2006 FORD 1FTRX12W56NB03680

1996 GMC 1GTEK14W5TZ529710

2001 CADILLAC 1G6KY549X1U299954

2005 CHEVROLET KL1TD52625B402105

2009 CHEVROLET 3GNCA13B19S632757

1987 TOYOTA 1NXAE82G0HZ437737

2003 CHEVROLET 1GNDX03E63D141891

2008 DODGE 2B3KA43GX8H247234

2009 DODGE 2B3LA53T09H503390

2007 SUZUKI 2S3DA217876117057

2003 CHRYSLER 3C4FY48B43T563821

1997 FORD 1FALP6244VH141311

2003 JEEP 1J4GX48S14C125448

2004 HYUNDAI KMHCG45C44U507934

1999 NISSAN 1N4DL01D9XC258820

1994 NISSAN 1N4EB31FXRC828238

1993 CHEVROLET 1G1BL53E4PR111699

2007 HYUNDAI KM8SG13D57U137412

1999 NISSAN 1N4DL01D0XC192318

1996 CADILLAC 1G6KD52Y8TU264354

2007 HONDA JHLRE38397C073209

1993 HONDA 1HGCB7544PA185459

2000 NISSAN JN1CA31AXYT004377

2003 CHEVROLET 2G1WH52K539302885

2004 PONTIAC 2G2WP522441327002

2000 FORD 1FTZR15X5YTA96601

2003 DODGE 2D7KB31Y63K525677

1993 HONDA 1HGCB7673PA020480

1999 DODGE 1B3EJ46XXXN528402

1996 JEEP 1J4GZ58S8TC221088

2009 CHEVROLET 1G1AT58H097141005

1997 GMC 2GTEK19R2V1554272

2004 HYUNDAI KMHWF35H74A012540

2006 CHRYSLER 3A4FY48B36T249981

1993 CHEVROLET 1GNDT13W3P2104793

1989 CHEVROLET 1G1FP21E6KL168683

1997 FORD 2FALP74W5VX203674

1997 MERCURY 4M2DU52P5VUJ60818

2007 MITSUBISHI 4A3AK24F77E064605

1995 NISSAN 1N6SD11S2SC412860

2006 HONDA 2HJYK16236H571509

2000 DODGE 1B3EJ56H8YN181314

2004 DODGE 1B3ES26C94D624439

2002 DODGE 1B4HS38N52F202943

2000 FORD 1FMZU72XXYUB74494

1999 CHRYSLER 2C3HE66G3XH716610

2006 JEEP 1J4GL48K56W181020

2002 LEXUS JTJGF10UX20132950

1992 FORD 1FTCR15X4NTA43261

2006 PONTIAC 2G2WP552461129759

1983 OLDSMOBILE 1G3AX37Y6DM951962

2002 TOYOTA 4T1BE32K82U002399

1994 SUZUKI JS1GN72A8R2104858

2008 NISSAN 1N4AL21E08N484855

2006 MAZDA JM1FE173X60201446

Notice of Auction

JIM’S GARAGE & WRECKER SERVICE

The following described vehicles impounded/repaired/towed will be sold at public and/or private auction in compliance with the Tennessee Public Acts 1967, Chapter 240, house Bill 379. The sale will be held at Jim’s Garage & Wrecker Service Vehicle Impoundment Lot located at 5906 Walden Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37919. These vehicles have been checked through the files of the Commissioner of Revenue, Title Section, Division of Motor Vehicles, Department of Revenue, State of Tennessee. In appropriate cases, the vehicles have been checked in other states and the owners and/ or lienholders have been notified by certified mail. In those instances where no vehicle identification/ serial number or license number was available, this Public Notice in the newspaper will comply with the law. The failure of the owner/lienholder to exercise their rights to reclaim any vehicle listed below, not bearing a VIN/Serial number, shall be deemed a waiver of all rights and title and authorization to sell said described vehicle(s).

1)07 HONDA CIVIC #1HGFA165080L03486

2)87OLDS CUTLASS #1G3AJ51RXHD315193

3)07 NISSAN QUEST #5N1BV28U37N113964

4)10 MITS #JA32U1FU8AUO22821

5)05 CHRYSLER T&C #2C4GP44R05R590773

6)97 KIA SPORTAGE #KNDJA7234V5528314

7)00 SUZUKI G.VITARA #JS3TD62V814157994

8)07 KIA OPTIMA #KNAGE123175140744

9)17 MITS ECLIPSE #4A32B2FFXBE024125

10)05 TOYOTA SCION #JTLKT324250194351

11)13 KIA SOUL #KNDJT2A67D7640049

12)96 BUICK LESABRE #1G4HP52K0TH450551

13)89 FORD F250 #2FTHF25HOKCA17873

14)85 CADILLAC #1G6CB6985F4302973

15)11 CHEVY #KL1TG6DE7BB119891

16)00 FORD F150 #1FTZR15V7YTB24154

17)01 CHEVY IMPALA #2G1WH55K319143146

Notice of Auction

The following described vehicles impounded/repaired/towed will be sold at public and/or private auction in compliance with the Tennessee Public Acts 1967, Chapter 240, house Bill 379. The sale will be held at Volunteer Towing Vehicle Impoundment Lot located at 5906 Walden Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37919. These vehicles have been checked through the files of the Commissioner of Revenue, Title Section, Division of Motor Vehicles, Department of Revenue, State of Tennessee. In appropriate cases, the vehicles have been checked in other states and the owners and/or lienholders have been notified by certified mail. In those instances where no vehicle identification/serial number or license number was available, this Public Notice in the newspaper will comply with the law.

The failure of the owner/lienholder to exercise their rights to reclaim any vehicle listed below, not bearing a VIN/Serial number, shall be deemed a waiver of all rights and title and authorization to sell said described vehicle(s).

1)04 MAZDA M6S #1YVHP84D645N50672

2)98 MERCURY #4M2ZU55P4WUJ0316

3)00 FORD MUSTANG #1FAFP4045YF168201

4)93 CHEVY 2500 #1GCFC24Z9PE164401

5)07 SATURN #1G9ZV57707F164360

6)02 BMW #WBAET37482NG80775

7)08 CHEVY IMPALA #2G1WB58K289133165

8)97 FORD EXPLORER #1FMDU34E7VUDO1499

9)11 CHEVY ML2 #1G1ZD5E78BF151997

10)02 CHEVY IMPALA #2G1WF52E529286248